Techcon Introduces the TS9800 Series Jet Valve for Improved Speed and Productivity in Electronics Manufacturing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techcon, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, announced the launch of its new TS9800 Series Jet Valve Dispensing System, which includes the TS9800 Piezo-actuated jet valve and TS980 Smart Controller. Unlike pneumatic jet valves and other contact dispensing solutions, the TS9800 Jet Valve utilizes Piezo, non-contact jetting technology for increased speed and reduced scrap during the dispensing process.

The Techcon TS9800 Jet Valve provides ultra-fast dispensing speeds and the capability to dispense dots and lines as small as 0.5nL at up to 1500 Hz continuous and 2000 Hz max bursts for higher throughput on a wide range of fluid types and viscosities.

Typical applications include:

Edge sealing, end sealing of LCDs and OLEDs

Die bonding, frame bonding for camera module assembly

Jetting silicone phosphor in the LED assembly process

Jetting underfill in micro-electronic package applications on PCBAs

Jetting micro dots of UV adhesive in medical device applications

"The TS9800 Jet Valve dispensing system is a perfect solution for electronic and medical device machine integrators and builders who need to dispense ultra-small amounts of adhesives and fluids efficiently and consistently to meet high-production and high-quality requirements," said Can La, Techcon Product Manager. "Manufacturers that are looking to increase productivity, improve product quality and reduce manufacturing cost will benefit from this technology."

Modular design characteristics such as an external power source provide lower maintenance costs of the system. The TS980 Smart Controller offers a friendly user-interface and touch screen for faster setup, and is Industry 4.0 compliant for remote access and control over ethernet networks.

To learn more about Techcon, visit www.techcon.com.

About Techcon:

Since 1961, Techcon has provided precision fluid and adhesive dispensing equipment to a range of service industries, including industrial assembly, aerospace, military, material packaging, medical device and electronics. Techcon products are renowned for their superior accuracy and durability, yielding improved industrial hygiene and enhanced productivity. Our latest innovation is an automatic robotic dispensing system, designed to reduce human error and further increase precision, while providing IoT features such as uploadable instructional files and remote monitoring/troubleshooting. Backed by our expert engineering team, Techcon, an OK International company, is delivering smarter, cleaner, more durable solutions. www.techcon.com

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OK International Contact:

Jerry Simmons, Marketing Manager

(714) 230-2366

jsimmons@okinternational.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

