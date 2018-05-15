TechDay, The Nation's Largest Startup Expo, Produces Its Biggest Show Yet

This massive community of techies was amongst the first to see and experience the latest and greatest tech products and services from hundreds of exhibiting startups.

These companies spanned every industry and included some that launched for the very first time at the Show as well as ones that have grown into household names like WeWork, CheapoAir and GoDaddy.

TechDay New York 2018 also debuted TechDayTalks, a series of brief presentations presented by industry thought-leaders. Executives from companies including Mastercard, Salesforce and Microsoft took the stage to share their insights on topics like AI, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, blockchain and more. This new conference component of the event completely sold out in its premier year!

In addition, the participation of some of the nation's most competitive accelerator programs and startup influencers contributed to the excitement of TechDay New York. Techstars, MassChallenge and Dreamit were all in attendance along with NYCEDC, Built In NYC and Digital NYC.

"The huge success of this year's TechDay New York is not only a testament to the innovativeness of our participating companies, but to the thriving New York startup scene as a whole," said Jasmine Hoffman, TechDay's lead Event Director. "We're proud to provide such a massive platform for this community, and serve as a catalyst for its continued growth."

Exhibitor registration is now open for TechDay New York 2019 as well as for the fourth annual TechDay Los Angeles and third annual TechDay London.

Startups interested in reserving exhibit space are invited to contact TechDay Event Directors, at outreach@techdayhq.com.

Companies that are no longer in "startup" mode, but have an interest in aligning their brand with the powerful technology start-up community are invited to develop custom event sponsorships. For details and more information, contact Sharon Lieberman TechDay's COO at sharon@techdayhq.com.

About TechDay

TechDay is the largest startup event series in the world, hosting annual shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and London. TechDay is owned and managed by Continental Exhibitions, a leading producer of business-to-business events, including tradeshows, conferences and webinars since 1984.

