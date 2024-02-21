TechDemocracy Launched Cyber Security Operations Center in Hyderabad, India: Expanding their Cybersecurity Services Reach

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechDemocracy:  The leading cybersecurity services provider for enterprises, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC) in Hyderabad, India, to provide managed cybersecurity services offering. It highlights the company's commitment to innovation by introducing new portfolios and services to augment its already robust cybersecurity offerings.

Mr. Sri Patibandla, Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, and Mr. Sushil Madhukar at the launch of TechDemocracy's CSOC in Hyderabad, India
This is poised to serve as a beacon for TechDemocracy's state-of-the-art Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC) services, with a focus on providing comprehensive solutions to combat evolving cybersecurity threats. TechDemocracy is committed to leveraging advanced technologies and industry-leading expertise to redefine cybersecurity.

Mr. Sri Patibandla, CEO of TechDemocracy, highlighted the importance of this expansion, stating, "The inauguration of our expanded CSOC reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. We are also amplifying our capability to support organizations worldwide in combating cyber threats."

"TechDemocracy's expanded CSOC services will play a pivotal role in enhancing cyber-security protection for organizations in the Indian Sub-continent and other global regions" said Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO of DSCI, Telangana, India.

TechDemocracy stands out among cyber security services providers, by prioritizing continuous innovation, bespoke strategies tailored to each client's requirements, and a steadfast dedication to fostering long-term cybersecurity resilience.

Mr. Sushil Madhukar, Chief Principal of TechDemocracy, highlighted the importance of cybersecurity and business expansion. "This strategic expansion aligns with our broader business expansion goals and reinforces our position as an industry leader. It will open new avenues for companies that cannot build their own SOC to monitor threat detection, thereby fortifying organizational cybersecurity postures effectively."

About TechDemocracy:

TechDemocracy is a solution-agnostic, security-focused firm committed to delivering tailored identity and other cyber security services to enterprises globally. With over two decades of hands-on experience, TechDemocracy is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Operating with a global presence in the US, India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy specializes in fully managing identity and cybersecurity solutions that integrate and operate the entire solution under one umbrella. For more information about TechDemocracy and its innovative cybersecurity solutions, visit https://techdemocracy.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +1 732 404 8350

Email: [email protected]

Addresses:

US: 1 Corporate Place South, Suite 110, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Canada: #846, 8th Floor Mississauga – Toronto Airport Corporate Center 2425 Matheson Blvd East Mississauga, ON L4W 5K4 Canada

India: No 83/1, The Skyview 20, Raidurgam, Hyderabad 500081

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344731/TechDemocracy_CSOC.jpg

