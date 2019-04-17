Techedge Earns Microsoft Gold Competencies

MILAN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techedge (BIT: EDGE), a global consulting, digital strategy and business solutions company, has received Microsoft gold for Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Data Platform competencies.

This recognition solidifies the company's position as a leader in providing end-to-end services, solutions, and advisory on Microsoft Azure. Through this achievement, Microsoft has certified Techedge's ability to support its customers in the hosting and managed services of Microsoft Azure, to develop high-value custom business applications and to manage big data and analytics scenarios using Microsoft technologies.

"At Techedge, we have invested in developing our expertise of the cloud as a core component of our customers digital business models," says Marco Panara Microsoft Platform Director at Techedge, "We are moving into an 'adaptive enterprise' era - where technology plays a fundamental role in driving competitive advantage, and where the cloud is the only enabling platform for this to occur."

"Our approach to the cloud is a holistic one," Marco continues. "On one hand we have profound infrastructural expertise, which permits us to advise our customers in selecting the right cloud platform for their needs, as well as to offer premium hosting managed services once the platform has been selected. On the other hand, we are able to advise, design and implement competitively advantageous solutions for our customers on the cloud leveraging our vertical expertise blended with our concrete abilities in application development and big data analytics. At the end of the day, this permits us to be a unique and end-to-end partner for our customers when it comes to digital transformation solutions."



"By achieving a gold competency, Techedge has proven its commitment and expertise in specific technology areas, which places them among a small percentage of Microsoft partners worldwide," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. Techedge has highly qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams."

Techedge started working with Microsoft in 2017. To earn Microsoft Gold competency recognition, Techedge has had to demonstrate significant technological expertise regarding application development, data management, and the Microsoft Azure platform, in addition to demonstrating that it has brought the value of this expertise to customers around the world.

About Techedge

Techedge's mission is to help organizations evolve into true digital companies through short iterative cycles of business-driven innovation.

Techedge provides business solutions & services that combine business advisory, technology expertise and premium delivery capabilities, with a lean, trust-based approach.

