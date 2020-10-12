Techees Recruiting Announces a New CEO, Emily Stellick

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techees Recruiting , founded by Brianna Rooney in 2009, has been on a high-growth trajectory in the last couple of years. This is exactly what landed them on the 2020 Inc. 5,000 list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

Emily Stellick has been with Techees for 9 years and has made a tremendous impact throughout the years. She has been an instrumental piece in building out the infrastructure and training program Techees is so well-known for. Over the last two years, she has led the team as Techees' Chief Growth Officer.

Techees Recruiting Inc. 5000

Rooney states, "When I started Techees, it was off pure morals, adrenaline, and young blind faith. Techees is now such a powerhouse in the recruiting world and I could not be prouder. My spirit and the reason why I founded this company will always be infused in Techees. I know this because it is infused in Emily. I am now ready to pass the torch. I am thrilled to announce Emily as the new Techees CEO. She will continue to innovate, push boundaries and grow Techees the right way."

Techees' new CEO, Stellick says, "I couldn't be more excited to be stepping into this new role at Techees. I'm eager to continue Techees' momentum as well as implement new initiatives to take us to the next level. I look forward to helping our talented team grow as we continue to achieve new milestones together."

Moving forward, Rooney is starting a new company called TalentPerch , and will remain an advisor for Techees. TalentPerch is an on-demand, full-cycle solution to hiring and interview process needs. They have a team of trained recruiters, coordinators, and sourcers available to tackle any level of the hiring and process setup.

The TalentPerch team builds and evaluates your interview process, keeps hiring managers on schedules to fill their hiring quotas, builds pipelines, closes candidates, and brings your company the right data and analytics in order to take the guesswork and frustration out of hiring.

Techees and TalentPerch have teamed up to fulfill all aspects of tech hiring. Stellick and Rooney will continue to collaborate to evolve the industry for the better.

Reach out to Emily Stellick, CEO of Techees, for your contingency recruiting needs.

[email protected]

ttps://www.linkedin.com/in/emilystellick/

Reach out to Brianna Rooney, CEO of TalentPerch, for on-demand monthly recruiting, sourcing, and coordinating help.

415-324-8434 ext. 101

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bmarie/

SOURCE Techees Recruiting