Techees Recruiting Celebrates Becoming a Certified Women-Owned Business and Recent Rank on The Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techees Recruiting is excited to announce they have achieved the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

Since 2009, Techees Recruiting has been an industry leader in contingency recruiting. Techees partners with top Bay Area technology companies to grow their engineering departments.

Certified WBENC logo Inc. 5000

WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. The process for WBENC includes an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection to confirm that a majority of the business is not only owned and controlled, but also run by women. Emily Stellick was announced as the new CEO of Techees Recruiting in October of 2020.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a certified women-owned business. Among many benefits, this certification allows us to better partner with our clients who actively put an emphasis on affiliating with diverse vendors. We look forward to continuing to see women and others from underrepresented groups hold impactful roles at the companies we partner with," said Stellick.

The recent certificate achievement comes as Techees Recruiting has ranked No. 122 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

This marks the company's second appearance on the Inc5000 list because of accelerated growth since 2019.

Emily continued, "It's especially exciting to be on the list after the year we all went through. Virtually every company's hiring goals were affected by 2020. As an agency recruiting company we saw clients halt hiring, layoff entire departments, while also witnessing others experience an increase in demand for engineering talent as certain domains experienced a surge. We were forced to reevaluate and grow quickly. I'm incredibly grateful for our team who adapted swiftly and stayed focused while everything around us was changing."

With the acceleration of remote work in 2020, Techees Recruiting expanded their offerings to cities with emerging tech hubs while also making it a priority to connect with engineers distributed all over North America. They're just getting started and looking forward to another year of incredible growth.

"We are really proud of these recent achievements. Our amazing team continues to work hard every day to fulfill our mission of bringing success to our clients, engineering talent, and internal employees."

