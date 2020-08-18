Techees Recruiting is Thrilled to Announce Their Debut as Number 3549 On The 2020 Inc. 5000 List of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techees has specialized in growing engineering teams for the last 11 years. They have had success with clients in all stages of growth, from seed funded up to high-growth and all the way to IPO. "We are a company that helps teams grow, it's an incredible feeling to be on a list amongst our clients. I love that we are able achieve the same growth and success internally," says Brianna Rooney, CEO of Techees. Techees' official rank on the Inc. 5000 list is 3549, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 104.47%.

This year has been a struggle for many companies. Techees quickly pivoted to handle the change in hiring. They are forward thinking on what the industry will look like tomorrow and how to solve the problems that weigh heavily on their clients. Rooney says, "Hiring will always be challenging. It is the most expensive, time consuming, and important duty a company has. It is our job to make this process as fast, efficient, and successful as possible. We partner with our clients in a manner that makes it feel we're a part of the company."

A couple of years ago, Techees had their eyes set on growth of their own. Rooney looked internally and promoted Emily Stellick to Chief Growth Officer. "When I accepted the CGO role a year and a half ago, I really had no idea what was to come. Just over a year later, we tripled our company size, hit record revenue, and saw development in every one of our team members. The opportunity for exponential growth in our domain is enormous, and we're just getting started," says Stellick.

The recruiting industry is a $50 billion market in the United States. To further grow and innovate, Techees Recruiting will continue to set the bar higher in hiring, be extremely thorough during training, and continue to challenge the industry to do the same. Stellick says, "Techees growth wouldn't have been possible without all our amazing employees who strive to be the best in our field." Rooney and Stellick have been in this ever-changing industry a combined 23 years. "We have seen full-cycle change and look forward to transforming and forever growing. We love our jobs and the impact we are able to achieve."

