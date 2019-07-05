Techfaith Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares

BEIJING, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) ("TechFaith" or the "Company"), today reported that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq advising the Company that it is not in compliance with Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) requiring maintenance of a minimum market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) of $5,000,000.

The Company has a 180 days' period, until December 26, 2019, to regain compliance with the $5,000,000 MVPHS. The Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Global Market during this period, unaffected by the receipt of the written notification from Nasdaq. If the MVPHS closes at $5,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule prior to the expiration of the compliance period, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. Alternatively, the Company may apply to transfer the Company's securities to The Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to meeting the Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing requirements.

About TechFaith

TechFaith (NASDAQ: CNTF) is a developer, owner and operator of commercial real estate properties across China as well as a China-based mobile solutions provider for the global mobile handsets market. TechFaith continues to maintain a team of professional engineers focused on the development of ruggedized smart devices for both its consumer and enterprise segments, although it started investing in the construction of buildings and facilities in 2009 as part of its growth and business diversification strategy, gradually shifting away from its traditional focus on the mobile solutions and handset markets. The Company currently focuses on developing office space that can serve as anchor bases in areas with developing economies, as it meets the needs of both established businesses and innovative start-up companies in China. For more information, please visit www.techfaithwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "outlook" and similar statements. TechFaith may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 20-F and 6-K, among others, and in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about TechFaith's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks outlined in TechFaith's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. TechFaith does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE China TechFaith Wireless Technology Limited

