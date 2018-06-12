TechFarms CEO to Attend Landmark White House STEM Education Summit

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TechFarms CEO, Steve Millaway, has been invited to attend the first-of-its-kind State-Federal Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education Summit hosted by The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) on June 25-26, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Millaway was recently nominated by Florida Governor Rick Scott to represent Florida. "It's an honor to attend such an important event and help formulate our country's future STEM Education strategy," said Millaway. "We must continue to emphasize K-20 STEM education as the demand for these high-paying jobs continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. From a global perspective, our country's leadership position in the STEM fields is rapidly declining as countries such as China are accelerating their efforts to close the gap."

According to the OSTP, the State-Federal STEM Education Summit will convene a diverse group of State STEM leaders, including officials from governors' offices, K-20 educators, workforce and industry representatives, State policy experts, and non-government organization executives. These attendees will participate in the development of a new Federal 5-Year STEM Education Strategic Plan in compliance with America COMPETES Act of 2010.

"This event is the first time an administration has asked for this level of State input when developing a Federal STEM education strategy," said Jeff Weld, senior policy advisor and assistant director for STEM education at OSTP. "Top-down approaches to STEM education can often yield wonderful ideas, but it's at the State and community level where the momentum happens. State leaders know best what kinds of programs will work in their communities, and where they need the power of the Federal government to help drive success in this field."

Alongside OSTP in planning and carrying out this Summit are the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the Smithsonian Institution. STEM leaders from all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories and tribes, will attend the Summit to illuminate and advance State-Federal STEM alignment.

About TechFarms: Located in Panama City Beach, FL, TechFarms is a technology incubator that provides office space, prototyping equipment, mentoring, access to capital, and other amenities to assist entrepreneurs. See: TechFarms.com.

