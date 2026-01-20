TechFusion Labs Launches CreateMusicAI.ai: A Browser-Based Studio Merging Generative AI with Professional Audio Engineering

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechFusion Labs LLC today announced the launch of CreateMusicAI.ai, a unified online platform designed to democratize music production. By integrating advanced song generation with essential audio engineering utilities, the platform enables creators to handle the entire music lifecycle—from concept to technical refinement—without expensive software.

Redefining Music Creation with Generative AI

CreateMusicAI.ai goes beyond simple loops. The core AI Music Generator allows users to compose royalty-free tracks instantly from text descriptions, while the AI Lyrics Generator assists songwriters in drafting verses and choruses. Pushing the boundaries of AI audio, the platform now features a specialized Rap Song Generator for complex rhythmic flows and cutting-edge Voice Cloning technology, enabling creators to synthesize custom vocal identities for their projects.

Advanced Tools for Music Production and Isolation

For producers and remix artists, precision is key. The platform offers a robust AI Vocal Remover and AI Stem Splitter. These tools utilize deep learning to deconstruct mixed audio files, allowing users to cleanly isolate vocals, drums, bass, and other instruments for sampling or educational analysis.

Essential Music Analysis and MIDI Workflows

Unique to the platform is its focus on technical versatility. Musicians can bridge the gap between raw recordings and digital editing using the Audio to MIDI Converter, which transforms melodies into editable notes. These can be immediately refined in the Online MIDI Editor, eliminating the need for a separate Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). Additionally, the Key & BPM Finder and BPM Tapper provide instant harmonic analysis, streamlining the workflow for DJs and mixing engineers.

"We built CreateMusicAI.ai to be the ultimate Swiss Army knife for modern music creators," said Alex Wong, Founder of TechFusion Labs LLC. "Whether you are using voice cloning to demo a track or converting a hummed melody into sheet music, we have consolidated these fragmented workflows into one accessible interface."

