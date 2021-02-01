TechGirlz Leads SXSW EDU Online Panel on Surviving and Thriving Through a Pandemic

"There is strength and wisdom in working to lift one another through difficult times," said Amy Cliett, director of TechGirlz, a program of Creating IT Futures. "While TechGirlz learned plenty of lessons by managing our pandemic pivot, it is important for us, and others, to hear and learn from other organizations who faced similar challenges."

Cliett, who will anchor the panel discussion, will be joined by Isis Miller, community and events manager for Black Girls Code, Lauren Psimaris, director of development for Girls on the Run for Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties in Pennsylvania, and Ashley Turner, founder of Philly Tech Sistas.

Here is the session description for the highly coveted speaking slot at SXSW EDU:

For four groups that inspire young women to pursue tech careers and healthy, balanced lifestyles, the pandemic was more than an operational challenge. It was an existential crisis. How do you comply with COVID-19 lockdown and distancing protocols when direct, in-person interaction between students, instructors and mentors is the backbone of your organization's mission? Join a panel of executives from TechGirlz, Black Girls Code, Tech Sistas and Girls on the Run who have some answers to share.

"We are proud to share this virtual stage with organizations that not only faced similar challenges but also managed to not just survive, but thrive," Cliett added. "The remarkable pivots and achievements of these four non-profits during a global pandemic, especially given limited resources, have produced lessons that can be applied to any organization, non-profit or for-profit, on how to creatively manage through a crisis."

Information on attending SXSW EDU and the schedule of sessions can be found at www.sxswedu.com.

About TechGirlz

TechGirlz is a nonprofit program of Creating IT Futures that fosters a love for technology in middle school girls. Our free, open-source technology courses can be used by anyone to inspire curiosity, impart confidence and build community as the foundation for the application of technology throughout a girl's career and life. TechShopz courses have been taught by volunteer instructors in several states and four countries to tens of thousands of girls. To learn more or find out how you can participate, please visit www.techgirlz.org/.

About Creating IT Futures

Founded in 1998 by CompTIA, Creating IT Futures is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of helping populations under-represented in the information technology industry and individuals who are lacking in opportunity to prepare for, secure, and be successful in IT careers. Learn more at www.creatingITfutures.org.

About Black Girls Code

Black Girls CODE is devoted to showing the world that black girls can code and do so much more. By reaching out to the community through workshops and after school programs, Black Girls CODE introduces computer coding lessons to young girls from underrepresented communities in programming languages such as Scratch or Ruby on Rails. Black Girls CODE has set out to prove to the world that girls of every color have the skills to become the programmers of tomorrow. Learn more at http://blackgirlscode.org/.

About Girls on the Run of Southeastern Suburban, PA

Girls on the Run is a transformational, physical activity based positive youth development program for girls in the third through eighth grades. The girls are taught life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event. The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. Girls on the Run of Southeastern Suburban, Pa is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which has a network of 200+ locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.gotrpa.org

About Philly Tech Sistas

Philly Tech Sistas is an organization aimed at helping women of color gain technical and professional skills in order to work, thrive, and move up in the tech industry. We do this by providing intro to programming workshops and professional development events that build leadership, confidence and community. Our vision is to partner with tech companies throughout the Philadelphia area to help bridge the diversity, equity and inclusion gap by providing a greater pipeline of diverse talent. Learn more at www.phillytechsistas.org/.

