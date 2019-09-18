TechIndia Software Launches a Complete E-Commerce Solution for Small Businesses to Set Up and Market Online Business

KANPUR, India, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The management of TechIndia Software met earlier this week to review company performance over the last 6 months and to evaluate and to optimize market strategy for the remaining part of the year.

Company data shows that digital marketing services for small businesses emerged as a service offering that has shown significant and rapid growth in traditional markets in USA, Canada, the UK and India. The number of active clients has increased and the average deal size has also increased.

A major challenge facing these businesses is that they are run traditionally and do not have a web presence at all. In other words, they neither have a website, nor have any digital or social media presence. This is a big drawback, as these businesses are unable to tap the full potential of their B2C consumer base. They are unable to advertise their products and services effectively and, as a result, lose out on critical sales. As they do not have websites, they are neither able to do any e-commerce nor launch any marketing campaigns to attract users to their site.

The other aspect is their lack of social media presence. In today's digital age, where product reviews done by friends, peers and relatives influence the buying decision of people, these businesses lose out heavily to their competitors who have a rich web presence and attract visitors to their site.

TechIndiaSoftware understands the challenges of these businesses and the markets in which they operate. It has the expertise to enable these businesses to adopt digital techniques of doing work and initiate the process of transformation and modernization. Through cutting-edge digital marketing services, including SEO and SEM, it helps these businesses improve their online presence, expand market size and increase sales.

Speaking on the occasion, Moin Ahmad Jafri, Director of TechIndiaSoftware, said, "We have announced a complete package for small and mid-sized businesses. The package includes the complete gamut of services that are required by these businesses to transform themselves from traditional to digital businesses. The package will include small doses of all services. In this way, the package will be truly end-to-end."

Mr. Jafri further said, "For example, let us take the case of a manufacturer of leather goods. With our package, we can build an e-commerce website for the manufacturer. This will help the manufacturer sell leather goods online, enable them to run targeted marketing campaigns and offer discounts/ promotions during the holiday/ festival season. Last but not least, we can establish a solid online presence for the manufacturer."

