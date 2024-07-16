Techint Labs Releases Whitepaper to Help You Dominate Share of Voice in the Digital World

Techint Labs is a full-service advertising agency that creates custom strategies to accelerate brands.

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techint Labs released their latest whitepaper, Your Guide to Dominating Share of Voice in the Digital World , showing a clear link between a higher share of voice (SOV) and increased market share. In today's digital marketplace, standing out is more challenging than ever. With countless brands vying for attention, more than an online presence is needed. The real battleground is the search engine results page (SERP), where visibility can distinguish between a brand that thrives and fades into obscurity. This is why understanding and leveraging the "Share of Voice" (SOV) concept in search marketing is crucial for any business aiming to succeed.

Standing out in the digital crowd

Research shows that brands with a higher share of voice—essentially, a more significant portion of the online conversation surrounding their industry—tend to capture a more substantial portion of the market. This means brands actively engaging online through search engine marketing (SEO), content marketing, and targeted campaigns are more likely to see significant growth. For example, a brand with a 15% market share but a 20% share of voice is expected to experience faster growth than a competitor with a similar market share but less online presence.

"The concept of share of voice is not new—it's been around for almost two decades. What is new is how this relates across your asset mix beyond mere text and into imagery and video assets," said Scott Linzer, Vice President of Business Development at Techint Labs. "With the push into Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), this SOV concept will only increase in importance and business impact that can be created for brands."

Techint Labs Empowers Businesses with New Whitepaper

As a digital advertising and marketing leader, Techint Labs understands the importance of staying ahead in the competitive landscape. With the latest release of its whitepaper, Your Guide to Dominating Share of Voice in the Digital World, this comprehensive whitepaper aims to equip businesses with the tools and strategies needed to increase their online presence and capture a larger share of the conversation. This whitepaper will uncover the following:

The importance of conducting keyword research.

Optimizing both on-page and off-page SEO.

Implementing a robust search engine marketing (SEM) strategy.

Understanding competitive conquesting strategies.

Continually measuring and adapting your digital advertising and marketing efforts.

