Techint Labs Secures Victory in the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards

DENVER, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MUSE Creative and Design Awards have unveiled their winners for the first competitive season of 2024. Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), these competitions received 8,500 entries from across the globe, affirming their position as prestigious programs honoring creative and design professionals.

In the first competitive season of 2024, Techint Labs earned Silver in the Corporate Identity Redesign and Brand Identity categories. The work that led to this victory was a collaborative effort between Erin Phipps, Creative Director, and Lenae Myers, Senior Designer for MediaOS and Babylon House, earning them this prestigious award.

"It's an honor to be named a winner of two MUSE Awards for our brand projects," said Erin Phipps, Creative Director. "We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional creative on behalf of our clients, and to be recognized is a testament to our team's hard work."

The MUSE Awards encompass a range of competitions designed to recognize excellence across diverse fields. The International Awards Associate (IAA) ensures these competitions are more accessible and fair, guaranteeing that recognition is earned by those who truly deserve it.

"Creativity knows no bounds; it's the cornerstone of every great design. At IAA, we're committed to honoring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward," explained Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, "With every stroke of genius, we're reminded of the boundless potential of human imagination."

Comprised of industry professionals, the jury panel at IAA upheld impartiality and applied industry-relevant assessment criteria with precision. The jury's role was to recognize companies or individuals whose works showcased excellence and drove their industries forward—a goal they admirably achieved.

Grand Jury Panel

Among a diverse pool of applicants hailing from 22 countries, the competition carefully selected 56 jurors. These esteemed professionals are widely respected in their respective fields and boast affiliations with prestigious organizations within the creative and design industries. For example, Executive Creative Director at Grey Pakistan - Fizza Shah; Creative Art Director at Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre de Mello Collares; Art Director at VMLY&R Sao Paulo - Felipe Paganoti, Chairman of Asia MarTech Society - Ken Ip; Creative Director at BEAMY - Ronn Lee, Creative Director at Saatchi & Saatchi MEA - Augusto Correia, Founder, and Creative Director of RCBD - Ralph Christian Bremenkamp, Senior Architect at Tiago do Vale Architects - Tiago do Vale, Creative Director at Kre8ive Partners - Mark Turner, Associate Principal / BIM Lead / Adjunct Professor at Kohn Pedersen Fox; Kean University - Yafei Zhang, Creative Director, MRM/McCann and Makina & Co - Danilo Villanueva, to name a few.

In addition to utilizing industry-relevant standards in judging entries, impartiality was also maintained through the blind judging method. This approach involved evaluating entries independently without comparing them to other submissions, ensuring that each winning work was recognized solely based on its own merits.

Participation of International Brands

As an international award platform, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards attracted entries from internationally renowned organizations. These companies directly made some submissions, while others were submitted by entrants who had produced work for them. Direct submissions featured recognizable names such as Coach, NBCUniversal, CJ ENM, Gravity Global, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Aedas, Les Ateliers Louis Moniet SA, Ltd, Bells + Whistles, and Geely Design. In contrast, indirect submissions included Lay's/Netflix, Mattel, KFC, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Google, Nikon, Spotify, Mercedes-Benz, Leica Geosystem, Bank of The Philippine Islands, Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd, and Genesis.

"Celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of individuals making a positive impact on their industries is a source of immense pride for IAA," Thomas remarked. Their dedication to excellence serves as a beacon of inspiration, guiding aspiring creatives worldwide towards their remarkable achievements."

About the International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that recognizes professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

About Techint Labs

Techint Labs is an independent advertising agency that combines industry-leading media and analytics, award-winning creative services, and proprietary technology to take brands to new heights. We love what we do, and mutually beneficial long-term partnerships are our priority.

