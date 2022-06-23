TECHLEX Group adopts Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution to meet Corporate Performance Management requirements

CCH® Tagetik expert solution chosen for its user-friendly functionality, budgeting accuracy, and automation

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services today announces that TECHLEX Group has selected CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) expert solution to improve its financial close & consolidation, regulatory compliance, and planning processes.

TECHLEX Group is a Modern Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Group integrating feed, livestock raising, and breeding, food and biological engineering. TECHLEX actively contributes to the sustainable development of modern agriculture by providing strong food safety guarantees through the traceable system of the whole industrial chain.

With the revolution of global financial management, an excellent CPM system is important in advancing sustainable development and achieving strategic goals. TECHLEX has embarked on "Digitalization 533", a project designed to accelerate business transformation and build "one dream, one system, one standard" to fully realize the strategic goal of digitalization, processing and standardization. It was during this process, that TECHLEX recognized the challenges of successfully navigating a business transformation and selected CCH® Tagetik as the best software solution for its comprehensive budget management.

"The CCH® Tagetik budgeting system features very user-friendly functionality," said Jing Chunhong, Finance Director, TECHLEX Group. "The unified budgeting platform has greatly improved the accuracy and automation of budgeting, which enhances the efficiency of industrial chain synchronization, and more accurately directs resource allocation and operations optimization. Furthermore, it empowers finance to support the business so that we can achieve higher targets."

"We are delighted to be partnered with TECHLEX Group. They choose CCH® Tagetik expert solutions to optimize corporate performance management system and enhance the efficiency of financial collaboration," said Michael Chung, General Manager of Greater China, CCH® Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer. "We look forward to our journey together.''

TECHLEX evaluated a variety of market reports on CPM software and chose CCH® Tagetik as it is highly acknowledged around the world and ranks ahead in all dimensions. In addition, EPM Venus, a company that provides end-to-end services from management consulting to system selection implementation, project management, and training was selected to implement the project based on their deep understanding of clients' needs and requirements.

"We are honored to support the comprehensive budgeting project, which will transform the budget system into core tools for overall control and facilitate the group's sustainable development," said Li Cheng, Project Manager, EPM Venus. "We are very pleased and look forward to more cooperation with TECHLEX Group in the future."

CCH® Tagetik is a global expert solution that empowers finance departments to achieve digital transformation, providing a strategic and intelligent platform that supports global enterprises in addressing their increasingly complex and changing business needs.

