TECHLX GRADUATES ITS FIRST-EVER ALL-FEMALE LEADERSHIP COHORT

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Partners , a leading technology staffing and solutions firm, and Ouellette & Associates, an IT services company, recently announced the graduation of the first all-female cohort of the St. Louis Technology Leadership Experience (TechLX) program. Lisa Nichols, chief executive officer of Technology Partners, opened the graduation celebration by sharing a quote from John Maxwell: "If you have influence, you're a leader." The virtual event celebrated 22 graduates and included a panel of local female executives, including: Jennifer Hopper, CIO of Save-a-Lot; Kristin Vinson, VP of Information Technology at Centene Corporation; and Christy Barker, CIO at Olin Corporation.

"This monumental achievement is a testament to the spirit and tenacity of these emerging leaders," Nichols said. "Especially in the technology industry, within which women are generally underrepresented, these graduates have set themselves up for success – both short- and long-term. For Technology Partners, it is a great honor to play a part in leveling the playing field for women across our region."

Founded in 2018, the TechLX program features a wide range of career advancement offerings, including IT leadership development workshops, individual mentoring, peer connections, and regular networking events. The cohort's graduation featured the following awards: Leader Amongst Leaders, Swastika Bungley; Mentoring Excellence Award: Michael Seals and Marie Petracek; Marketing Excellence Award: Stephanie Stark; and Community Leadership Award: Bayer.

"TechLX has truly evolved into a staple of greater St. Louis, and I am excited to see what these leaders achieve next," said Dan Roberts, founder and executive sponsor of TechLX. "We are extremely proud of our partnership with Technology Partners in turning this idea into a world-class program."

The next co-ed TechLX cohort will be announced in April, and another all-female cohort in July.

About Technology Partners

Technology Partners is an award-winning, Chesterfield-based company that provides premier IT staffing and solutions. With over 25 years of experience, the company has partnered with hundreds of corporate clients across the country. It is a certified Women Business Enterprise and was built upon a revolutionary transparent-margin business model. Visit www.technologypartners.net.

About TechLX

The TechLX program empowers, equips, and champions high-potential IT professionals as they grow into the next generation of CIOs and technology leadership of St. Louis. Visit https://technologypartners.net/solutions/tech-lx/.

