Techman Robot Debuts at FABTECH, Showcasing AI Welding Cobots

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot made its first appearance at the FABTECH exhibition, collaborating with its partner AMET to launch cutting-edge AI welding cobots. These advanced solutions cater to a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, wind energy, oil pipeline welding, and aerospace.

Techman Robot collaborated with AMET to launch AI welding Cobot.

Intuitive Operation for Easy Use

TM AI welding cobots are known for their user-friendly interface, allowing operators to work seamlessly even without programming experience. Designed for users with various skill levels, these cobots simplify programming, making the operation accessible and efficient.

Flexibility and Efficient Production

The lightweight design of TM AI welding cobots allows for easy mobility and eliminates the need for traditional safety fences, significantly reducing production space requirements. This flexibility is ideal for high-mix production environments, where tasks can be quickly reprogrammed. Additionally, the solution helps lower labor costs, reduces the number of personnel needed on-site, and enhances safety by minimizing occupational health risks.

Breakthrough in Multi-Axis Synchronized Control

Through its partnership with AMET, Techman Robot has developed advanced multi-axis synchronized control technology, especially suited for complex pipe welding applications. With the TMcraft platform, AMET offers a tailored operational experience, seamlessly integrating its other products with TM AI welding cobots. This integration not only simplifies operation but also improves welding quality.

The collaboration between Techman Robot and AMET sets a new automation standard in the welding industry, providing cost-effective, safe, and highly precise solutions to meet the growing demand for welding in various sectors.

