Techmate Welcomes Ryan Howard as Vice President of Channel and Alliances

Techmate, a leading provider of on-site, on-demand IT support for remote and satellite offices, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryan Howard as the new Vice President of Channel and Alliances. In this role, Ryan will lead the development and expansion of Techmate's Partner ecosystem, driving strategic growth and enhancing collaboration with key industry players.

David Brock, CEO of Techmate, commented: "Ryan brings a wealth of experience in building robust partner programs that align with our mission of delivering exceptional IT support services. His expertise is precisely what we need as we continue to scale and innovate. We are confident that Ryan's leadership will enable us to forge stronger partnerships, bringing more value to our clients and partners alike."

Ryan has over 15 years of experience building channel programs, driving revenue by working to solve mutual business problems with technology solutions and IT services. He has extensive knowledge in IT hardware, software, and consulting services and has worked closely with value-added resellers, manufacturers, and service providers to accelerate partner ecosystems and strategic alliances.

Ryan Howard shared his excitement about joining Techmate: "I am honored to join Techmate during such a dynamic period of growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build and strengthen our partner relationships, ultimately driving success for both Techmate and our partners. Together, we will create innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

With the addition of Ryan Howard to the leadership team, Techmate is poised to enhance its market presence and deliver even greater value through strategic alliances.

About Techmate

Techmate is a leading provider of on-demand, on-site IT support designed to enhance the capabilities of corporate IT teams, especially in distributed and satellite office environments. Through a SaaS-enabled platform, Techmate connects businesses with a highly vetted network of over 5,000 IT professionals across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, ensuring timely, cost-effective, and high-quality technical assistance. By seamlessly integrating into existing IT operations, Techmate helps organizations reduce overhead, improve response times, and maintain a unified, efficient IT infrastructure across multiple locations.

For more information about Techmate and its services, visit www.techmate.com.

