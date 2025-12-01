Techmer PM Names Plastics Industry Veteran Craig Foster as CEO

CLINTON, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techmer PM ("Techmer"), a global leader in color masterbatch and polymer materials solutions, announced today that it has named Craig J. Foster as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Craig Nikrant, who has been acting as CEO in an interim capacity. Techmer is backed by Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private investment firm.

"Having spent six months in the Techmer CEO seat has reinforced my conviction that this company is at the top of its class, and Craig will no doubt continue the company's upward trajectory," said Mr. Nikrant. "Techmer's ability to deliver custom solutions to unique business challenges is unmatched. Its customer-first mentality is made clear every day through the company's technical capability, product portfolio and its dedicated associates."

Mr. Foster has 30 years of experience in the plastics and specialty chemicals industry, working to develop products, grow business segments, support acquisitions, and partner with private equity owners to drive value. Prior to joining Techmer, he was CEO at SWEPCO (Southwestern Petroleum Lubricants Holdings LLC), where he delivered double-digit revenue growth. Before that, he was CEO and President of Circulus Holdings, a producer of recycled polyolefins. Mr. Foster also served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Specialty Chemicals division of CSW Industrials, and he began his career at specialty chemicals company Flint Group, where he held successive positions, culminating in president. Mr. Foster served as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northwood University.

Post-transition, Mr. Nikrant will resume his duties as Executive Chair of the Techmer Board and Gryphon Operating Partner.

Leigh Abramson, Gryphon's Co-CIO and Co-Head of the Industrial Growth Group, said, "We welcome Craig Foster and are excited to have him on board to lead Techmer into the future. His expertise with plastics and specialty materials, as well as his track record of growing industrial businesses, will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and scale. We thank Craig Nikrant for the positive momentum he brought to the interim CEO role and preparing the groundwork for our new CEO's arrival."

Mr. Foster said, "I look forward to working with the exceptional Techmer and Gryphon teams as we enter the company's next phase of growth and execute on the several crucial initiatives that are already underway."

About Techmer PM

Techmer PM is a leading designer and producer of engineered materials and polymer solutions such as concentrated color or additive masterbatches that provide specific performance and/or functional requirements. The company collaborates with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enhance product function and appearance in numerous end-use markets. Founded in 1981, the company operates plants across North America and has extensive expertise across resin technologies and with virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, including additive manufacturing, blown film, nonwovens, and injection molding.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment ﬁrm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artiﬁcial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, ﬁnance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Techmer Contact :

Jill Warren

865-210-4078

Gryphon Media Contacts :

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203.570.6462

or

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

845.507.0571

SOURCE Gryphon Investors