Technavio Forecasts Gifts Retailing Market to Grow by USD 14.60 Billion from 2020 to 2025

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 14.60 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%. YoY growth (%): 1.97% Performing market contribution: APAC at 40% Key consumer countries: US, China , UK, Germany , France

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

By geography, the gifts retailing market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. With 40% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. China is the key country for the gifts retailing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

For additional information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the gifts retailing market. Vendors are offering highly differentiated products to gain a competitive advantage in the market and increase their revenue share. The major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products that will drive the market in focus during the forecast period. The established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global reach.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the gifts retailing market.

Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture:

Seasonal decorations account for a major percentage of the revenue generated by the global gifts retailing market. Personalized decorative gifts, such as mugs, plates, and handkerchiefs, are gifted on important days. The sale of gifts during festivals and important days has increased in developing markets of APAC, Central America , and South America . The growing demand for seasonal gifts leads to an increase in the sale of personalized gifts during special occasions. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the culture of self-gifting has evolved significantly. Self-purchase of personalized gifts leads to an expansion of the global gifts retailing market to a certain extent. Customizing gifts through personalization, configuration, or on-demand printing results in value addition to standard gifts. Such practices have contributed to an increase in up-selling and cross-selling among gift retailers. Thus, the growing gifting culture impacts the global gifts retailing market positively.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Luxury Perfume Market: The luxury perfume market has been segmented by end-user (women, men, and unisex), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The luxury perfume market has been segmented by end-user (women, men, and unisex), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ). Personal Care Market: The personal care market has been segmented by product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Gifts Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio