Technavio Forecasts Medical Imaging Market to Grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2020 to 2025

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 13.49 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% YoY growth (%): 6.25% Performing market contribution: North America at 38% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , Japan , France , and UK

Regional Market Analysis

With 38% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. The US is the key country for the medical imaging market in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors.

The medical imaging market in North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people are the major factors that drive the growth of the market in North America.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The medical imaging market report offers information on several market vendors, including Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG among others.

The global medical imaging market is highly competitive. The key vendors offer a broad range of products; have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources; make significant investments in R&D; and have strong geographical coverage. They are increasing their R&D investments to develop new products and improve their existing products. These vendors have significant geographical coverage, with strong relationships with end-users. They are focused on expanding their businesses internationally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. In April 2021, Carestream Dental LLC - launched CS 2400P, a portable generator.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the medical imaging market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions:

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to increase the demand for diagnostic products, including medical imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the global medical imaging market during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

