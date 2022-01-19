Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Camera Accessories Market to hit USD 951.82 Million between 2020 and 2025

Key Camera accessories Market Report Highlights:

Market decline 2020-2025: USD 951.82 million Market momentum & CAGR: Decelerate at a CAGR of (4.82%) YoY growth (%): (3.79%) Performing market contribution: MEA at 2% Key consumer countries: The US

Regional Market Analysis

With 87% of smartphone users from North America, this region is expected to reach a saturation point during 2021-2025.

Even though there is an increase in the number of photography enthusiasts, the global camera market is estimated to decline.

Apart from the advanced cameras equipment, the two key reasons for the camera accessories market's growth in North America are:

In North America , there has been an early adoption of digital cameras which is significantly impacting the revenue share of the market in the region.



As a result, demand for alternative cameras in North America is expected to saturate the market.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., RED Digital Cinema LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. are the key vendors in the camera accessories market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through investing in planning, designing, developing, and acquiring new players. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their existing facilities.

For instance:

To sustain in a highly competitive market, the vendors have to develop new ideas as well as stay updated with the emerging technologies that could influence service lines.

Established vendors like Nikon Corp. and Canon Inc. are consistently working on ways to improve their product quality and enhance the existing features to compete in the global camera accessories market.

Moreover, the camera accessory market faces threats due to a decline in the camera market and intense competition from the regional players. Hence, the camera accessory vendors are pushing their products by offering competitive pricing.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the camera accessories market.

Growth in demand for advanced digital cameras :

: The continuous rise in digital imaging has resulted in an increase in the production of a number of digital cameras such as DSLR and MILCs with HD picture and video quality.

Furthermore, the improved picture and video quality have boosted the compatibility of cameras with a variety of lenses allowing the users to customize their cameras as per requirements.

Also with the advancement of cameras, there has been a rise in other associated products such as bags, cases, straps which are considered to be essentials for protecting the expensive and delicate digital cameras from dust, water, and other damages. Thus, the global camera accessories market is significantly driven by the introduction of advanced cameras.

Camera Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of (4.82)% Market growth 2021-2025 (decline) $ 951.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (3.79) Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution MEA at 2% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., RED Digital Cinema LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

