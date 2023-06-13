Technavio predicts a remarkable surge in the Crab market, with an impressive CAGR of 3.15% anticipated from 2022 to 2027. Clean labeling to emerge as a key trend

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A key driver for the crab market is the rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs. Good amounts of proteins, minerals, and vitamins can be found in crab. It contains significant amounts of the omega-3 fatty acids docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and is low in saturated fats. Additionally, the crab has anti-inflammatory qualities that may be helpful for arthritis sufferers. The crab market is set to progress at an impressive CAGR of 3.15% during 2022 and 2027.

In addition to knowing about the market's growth potential, it's important to address the challenges faced in the Crab market that may impact its growth and hinder profitability in the long run. However, healthy growth is envisaged to continue as the market size is expected to grow by USD 2,880.54 million

Here are some of the challenges faced in the Crab market:

Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs: According to The Maryland Department of Natural Resources , the decline in blue crab populations is a result of the migration of predators from warmer to colder waters as a result of climate change. For instance, the population of adult female blue crabs (age 1+ year) decreased by 25%–27% between 2020 and 2021. Due to strict regulations to preserve the crab population, the harvest has also decreased.

Aquatic ecosystems are altered by aquaculture. To farmed species, vaccines and antibiotics are frequently given. These vaccines and antibiotics become a threat to various species (including crabs) when farm waste is dumped directly into the ocean because they occasionally produce deadly pollutants and spread diseases. Additionally, this causes widespread marine habitat pollution, which is bad for both the environment and people. The processing facility in Caraquet, which exported frozen snow crabs to , had its federal license revoked by the in 2015 due to insufficient controls over food safety. Stringent regulations: Vendors must abide by strict rules and regulations that have been imposed by various authorities. Permits, rules for new players entering the field, residual management concerns, and expiration dates for specific seafood products, including crab, are all covered by these regulations. These regulations on the type and classification of seafood, such as fresh, chilled, frozen, or canned, are heavily influenced by the US FDA. In accordance with their shelf life, products must be preserved and labeled according to FDA regulations. Strict adherence to the law can be difficult, especially for newcomers.

Clean labeling: The consumer's choice of product is significantly influenced by the country of origin. In terms of freshness, flavor, and food safety, for example, US consumers believe that foods packaged in the US and Canada are safer to eat than those from other regions. To inform consumers and help them make wiser purchasing decisions, the US implemented COOL on products.

The consumer's choice of product is significantly influenced by the country of origin. In terms of freshness, flavor, and food safety, for example, US consumers believe that foods packaged in the US and are safer to eat than those from other regions. To inform consumers and help them make wiser purchasing decisions, the US implemented COOL on products. Emergence of sustainable fishing practices: Fish or aquatic plants can be raised for food through aquaculture. Global demand for seafood, including crab, is rising due to growing awareness of the health benefits of seafood consumption. Crab production has increased due to a rise in consumer demand, which has led to an expansion of aquaculture. Major retailers are launching bycatch seafood lines under private labels in important nations like Norway and the UK as part of the sustainability push.

Fish or aquatic plants can be raised for food through aquaculture. Global demand for seafood, including crab, is rising due to growing awareness of the health benefits of seafood consumption. Crab production has increased due to a rise in consumer demand, which has led to an expansion of aquaculture. Major retailers are launching bycatch seafood lines under private labels in important nations like and the UK as part of the sustainability push. Growth in online retailing: E-commerce businesses have expanded globally as a result of the increasing use of the internet. For instance, US retail e-commerce sales increased in 2022 over 2021. Additionally, consumers around the world are becoming more and more interested in online shopping due to convenience, ease of product search, attractive deals, and customized offers. Vendors in the seafood sector now have new opportunities to boost sales, broaden their geographic reach, enhance customer relations, and boost profitability thanks to online retailing.

Every Information on Vendor Analysis of Crab Market 2023-2027:

The full report consists detailed analysis of around Top 25 vendors operating in the Crab Market, including :

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Global Seafood Chile SA

KEYPORT LLC

Maine Lobster Now LLC

Mazzetta Co. LLC

P and D Seafood Co.

Pacific Seafood Group

SEA DELIGHT LLC

Seaview Crab Co.

Sogelco International Inc.

Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc.

Thai Union Group PCL

The Crab Co. Ltd.

The report is backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, and are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Crab Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,880.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., and Trident Seafoods Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Crab Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Environment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Environment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Environment

7.3 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Capture fisheries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Environment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.

12.4 Bumble Bee Foods LLC

12.5 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

12.6 Global Seafood Chile SA

12.7 KEYPORT LLC

12.8 Maine Lobster Now LLC

12.9 Mazzetta Co. LLC

12.10 P and D Seafood Co.

12.11 Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd.

12.12 Pacific Seafood Group

12.13 SEA DELIGHT LLC

12.14 Seaview Crab Co.

12.15 Sogelco International Inc.

12.16 Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc.

12.17 Thai Union Group PCL

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

