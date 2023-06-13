Technavio predicts a remarkable surge in the pasta market, with an impressive CAGR of 3.55% anticipated from 2022 to 2027. Increasing demand for local flavors and varieties to emerge as a key trend

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Share Along with Major Challenges and Upcoming Trends

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pasta Market 2023-2027

A key driver for the pasta market is the growing prominence of private labels. Many vendors are concentrating on releasing precooked or instant pasta in order to meet this increase in demand. Instant pasta is a well-liked dish among the working population. Because more people are cooking at home, demand for instant pasta is also rising. Interest in home-cooked food has increased due to rising health consciousness and growing worries about the quality and hygiene of food obtained from outside sources. Globally, there are more and more working women, which has increased demand for quick-to-prepare foods like instant pasta. The pasta market is set to progress at an impressive CAGR of 3.55% during 2022 and 2027.

In addition to knowing about the market's growth potential, it's important to address the challenges faced in the Pasta market that may impact its growth and hinder profitability in the long run. However, healthy growth is envisaged to continue as the market size is expected to grow by USD 7,386.99 million.

Here are some of the challenges faced in the Pasta market:

False claims by some vendors: False claims made by some vendors about the weight, preservative content, and ingredients used in their product offerings have the potential to negatively influence consumer perception. Many vendors make claims in their advertising about their goods that may mislead consumers. Vendors are frequently sued by customers for deceiving them. Such lawsuits might damage a vendor's reputation with customers.

Use of preservatives and health concerns: The use of preservatives and food additives has gone up, with ready-to-make and convenience food items getting commercialized. Chemical preservatives and additives directly affect the human body and damage the digestive and nervous systems leading to heart problems and even cancer. Some of the chemical additives that are added to pasta include potassium bromate, sodium benzoate, sodium polyacrylate, and phosphate salts, among others. They are used to toughen the dough, increase shelf life, prevent microbial action, and improve the appearance of end-products. Consumers have the misconception that canned and chilled pasta packets are added with high amounts of preservatives to enhance their shelf life.

Wheat allergies and gluten intolerance: Allergies to wheat-containing foods cause reactions that lead to the development of a wheat allergy. Either eating foods containing wheat or breathing in wheat flour causes this. When a person has a wheat allergy, their body produces an antibody to the wheat protein. Many children are allergic to wheat. Gluten intolerance, on the other hand, is an abnormal immune response to gluten that affects the small intestine, and causes malnutrition, along with other digestive issues.

For longevity and success in the Pasta market, Information about trends is essential.

Here are the highlights on the Trends to overcome challenges.

Increasing demand for local flavors and varieties: Due to the increased popularity of pasta consumption around the world, local ingredients are now being added to local pasta dishes by consumers to suit their preferences.

Prominence of health and wellness pasta: Pasta that is high in fiber, fortified, low in carbohydrates, and gluten-free is included in health and wellness pasta. The demand for health and wellness pasta products has been fueled by rising consumer health concerns and the ensuing demand for nutrient-dense goods. For instance, the Middle East and Africa, followed by Europe, Latin America, and Australia, have the highest demand for organic pasta. Similar to other countries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australia has seen a significant increase in demand for high-fiber pasta. Customers are also willing to pay more for pasta varieties that promote health and wellness.

Pasta that is high in fiber, fortified, low in carbohydrates, and gluten-free is included in health and wellness pasta. The demand for health and wellness pasta products has been fueled by rising consumer health concerns and the ensuing demand for nutrient-dense goods. For instance, the and , followed by , , and , have the highest demand for organic pasta. Similar to other countries in the Americas, , the , and , has seen a significant increase in demand for high-fiber pasta. for pasta varieties that promote health and wellness. Growing prominence of private labels: The retail industry has made private labeling a key strategy and private-label products are increasing in market share globally. Private label options change depending on the product category. The pricing and frequency of product promotion for national brands and private label products are different. With no launch of promotions and at lower prices than national brands, private label products offer pasta. Therefore, the retailer's plan is to offer more private-label goods at a discount compared to national brands. When making a pasta purchase, consumers first choose the type of pasta they want to buy before deciding on a brand.

The report also provides major insights on the consumer base under the premium product category and new product launches that help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-users and consumers.

Every Information on Vendor Analysis of Pasta Market 2023-2027:

The full report consists a detailed analysis of around Top 15 vendors operating in the Pasta Market, including :

8TH Avenue Food & Provisions

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Catelli Foods Corp

Ebro Foods SA

F. Divella Spa

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa

ITC Ltd

JSC MAKFA

Nestle SA

Newlat Food SpA

Prairie Harvest Canada Ltd.

Rana USA Inc.

Inc. Slendier

The Kraft Heinz Co.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

The report is backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, and is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pasta Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7386.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8TH Avenue Food & Provisions, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Catelli Foods Corp, Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, ITC Ltd, JSC MAKFA, Nestle SA, Newlat Food SpA, Prairie Harvest Canada Ltd., Rana USA Inc., Slendier, The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

