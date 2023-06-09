Technavio predicts a remarkable surge in the Whey Protein Market, with an impressive CAGR of 7.88% anticipated from 2022 to 2027. Increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition to emerge as a key trend

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Share Along with Major Challenges and Upcoming Trends

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Market 2023-2027

One of the growth drivers for the global whey protein market is the increasing number of product launches by vendors. The whey protein market is set to progress at an impressive CAGR of 7.88% during 2022 and 2027.

In addition to knowing about the market's growth potential, it's important to address the challenges faced in the whey protein market that may impact its growth and hinder profitability in the long run. However, healthy growth is envisaged to continue as the market size is expected to grow by USD 5,012.28 million

Here are some of the challenges faced in the whey protein market:

Increasing popularity of plant-based proteins: Products made from plants are becoming more and more popular among consumers who are concerned about their health. Concerns about the health and food safety of animal-based food products are one of the factors driving the shift to plant-based diets. Vegans consume zero products with animal ingredients. Consumer demand for plant-based diets is anticipated to rise during the forecast period as a result of this. To meet the growing demand from consumers, market players are launching new plant-based protein products.

Rising number of people with lactose intolerance

Stringent regulations

Here are the highlights on the Trends to overcome challenges.

In the US, the elderly population is growing, and by 2050, there will be twice as many people over 65. Elderly people experience physical, psychological, and social changes as they age, and adults over 60 find it challenging to maintain good health. For such adults, diets with a high protein content are essential to overcoming age-related problems. Sarcopenia, or the gradual loss of muscles, affects the elderly population. In the elderly population, whey protein supplements help reduce the occurrence of sarcopenia. Some of the trends mentioned are:

Increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition: Even when there are no physical activities taking place, the high leucine content of whey protein helps to increase muscle synthesis. Whey protein is very helpful for postoperative patients' recovery processes. It helps the body produce more glutathione, which aids in removing harmful substances like carcinogens and safeguarding cells from harm. As a result, the global whey protein market will expand over the course of the forecast period as a result of the growing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition.

Strategic activities of vendors: To meet the growing consumer demand for whey protein concentrates, suppliers are investing in expanding their production capacities. Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. declared in May 2021 that a new whey processing facility would be built in southwest Kansas. A $460 million investment is needed to build the new plant, which will result in the addition of 247 new jobs. By 2024, the plant is anticipated to be in operation.

Increasing use of e-commerce channel for sales: Despite the challenges, positive trends are anticipated to drive market growth. The advantages of whey protein are becoming more well-known in North America due to elements like packaging innovation, the use of organic whey protein in infant formulas, and the expanding use of e-commerce channels to target and acquire new customers.

The report also provides major insights on consumer base and new product launches that help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-users and consumers.

Every Information on Vendor Analysis of whey protein Market 2023-2027:

The full report consists detailed analysis of around Top 15 vendors operating in the whey protein Market, including:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods amba

Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone SA

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister

LACTALIS Ingredients

Leprino Foods Co.

Milk Specialties Global

Nagase and Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Saputo Inc.

Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

The report is backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, and is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Insights of Whey Protein Market-

To further strengthen their product offerings on a global level, vendors and distributors like Whole Foods Market Inc. (Whole Foods), a division of Amazon, and Sysco have entered the private label brand market. For instance, Sysco sells a variety of processed vegetables in North America under the private-label FreshPoint brand. Similar to this, Whole Foods sells numerous private-label processed vegetables under the 365 Everyday Value brand. Organic Cut Green Beans, Sliced Beets, and Hearts of Palm (Salad Cut) are a few of the popular selections.

Whey Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5012.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio