Technavio's Arcade Gaming Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the arcade gaming industry. For instance, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS offers various arcade games such as Namco museum arcade pac, Digimon survives, tales of arising, and Pac man 99. Similarly, Capcom Co. Ltd. operates two sub-segments as Pachinko & Pachislo, where the company manufactures and sells frames and LCD devices for gaming machines and software, and Arcade Games Sales, where develops and sells arcade games for amusement facilities.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Gaming Hubs:



Arcade gaming machines are used as inventory in the gaming hubs market. The equipment necessary for modern arcade gaming is extremely expensive and out of reach for most people. As a result, this form of arcade gaming is exclusively available at gaming hubs. Despite the market's maturity, the latest technologies, such as game simulators, are still in their early stages of development, resulting in an increasing number of organizations seeing value in the product.





Simulation-based games for gaming centers are being offered by vendors in the global arcade gaming market, which largely appeal to youths and Millennials. As a growing number of businesses expand their service offerings, arcade gaming machines are projected to become more widely available.



Semi- commercial



Residential

Segmentation by Type:

Video-gaming :

:

The massively multiplayer online (MMO) games have been one of the leading segments and are growing at a significant rate since the past few years and will continue to be the same during the forecast period. MMO games are now primarily played at home if they are to be played professionally, thanks to the rise of e-sports. Most vendors in the worldwide arcade gaming market offer MMO games on a subscription basis to expand their online gaming consumer base.

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increased physical activity in arcade gaming. Because vendors such as Sony and Nintendo are situated in Japan, the majority of arcade gaming technology advances take place there. The rise of the arcade gaming market in emerging countries is one of the primary drivers. For the arcade gaming sector, the majority of countries in APAC are emerging. Innovative arcade games with high graphical capabilities, such as simulators, are becoming more widely available. As the technological era progresses, buyers will get more interested in games, propelling the arcade gaming industry forward over the projection period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Arcade Gaming Market

Market Driver:

High scope for monetization:



Arcade gaming has few replacements in the market because of the better gameplay experience. Over 80% of the overall income comes from players who have already played the game. As the popularity of new-age arcade machines grows, they will become more widely available. As a result, more players will become addicted to the game, resulting in more revenue. In 2016, less than 10% of arcade game players have played simulators many times. Vendors will always be able to profit from players' passion. The repetitive arcade gaming users will not mind paying a price premium if the gaming experience is significantly better than other sources of gaming, such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.



Arcade gaming has few replacements in the market because of the better gameplay experience. Over 80% of the overall income comes from players who have already played the game. As the popularity of new-age arcade machines grows, they will become more widely available. As a result, more players will become addicted to the game, resulting in more revenue. In 2016, less than 10% of arcade game players have played simulators many times. Vendors will always be able to profit from players' passion. The repetitive arcade gaming users will not mind paying a price premium if the gaming experience is significantly better than other sources of gaming, such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Market Trend:

Acceptance of 360-degree cameras as next-generation technology:

VR 360-degree videos have been introduced as a result of advancements in VR technology. VR is quickly becoming a widespread gaming platform in the entertainment industry, and it's making its way into a variety of digital areas. As of 2019, the concept of virtual reality with game simulators is rapidly gaining traction and is one of the most significant technological advancements in the gaming industry. Adding a 360-degree vision with the VR headset enhances the QoE of the gaming simulator. Gamers can enjoy 360-degree VR entertainment while playing racing or shooting games.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

VR Gambling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Arcade Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio