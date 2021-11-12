Technavio's Automotive Antenna Module Market Research Report predicts USD 525.67 Mn growth | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing automotive antenna modules at competitive prices.

Vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching technologically advanced products and M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For instance, in January 2019, Continental AG collaborated with a German-based start-up company, Automotive Artificial Intelligence to enhance its approach for virtual development of its automated driving technology.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Passenger cars was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The rising demand for luxury vehicles and improvements in wireless technologies are driving the growth of the segment.



Commercial vehicles

Segmentation by Frequency Range:

Medium-range:



The medium-range segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Medium-range automotive antenna modules are expected to account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period.



High-range



Low range

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 40% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global automotive antenna module market by 2025.

North America will generate maximum growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The market growth in North America is driven by the higher adoption of EVs, pick-up trucks, and other light commercial vehicles (LCVs), especially in the US.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Automotive antenna module Market

Automotive antenna module Market Driver:

Growing penetration of connectivity in cars:

Most of the modern vehicles sold in developed regions like the US and some developing markets such as China now come with factory-fitted remote diagnostics systems. This has significantly increased the adoption of automotive antennas in mid-segment cars. Besides, the increasing demand for luxury vehicles and mid-segment vehicles in emerging economies has increased the number of connected vehicles, which is driving the market growth.

Automotive antenna module Market Trend:

Growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies:

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology is one of the recent developments that is gaining prominence in the automotive industry. Developments in 4G LTE and 5G wireless technologies are currently supporting the testing and adoption of cellular V2X communication technology in the automobile industry. With the increased deployment of 4G and 5G technologies worldwide, the adoption of cellular V2X technologies is expected to pace up and have a positive impact on the market's growth.

Automotive Antenna Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 525.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

