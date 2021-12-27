Technavio's Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The worldwide automotive gear shift systems market is dominated by a few well-known manufacturers that are constantly working on developing new gear shift system designs. The prominent vendors are expected to focus on developing solutions for autonomous parking during the forecast period.

Automotive gear shift systems are available from prominenet vendors like DURA Automotive Systems, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland, Fuji Kiko, GHSP, Jopp Holding, Kongsberg Automotive, KÜSTER Holding, Panasonic, Silatech, and ZF Friedrichshafen. Due to increased vehicle demand, the revenue generated by the worldwide automotive gear shift systems market is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

DURA Automotive Systems

Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH

Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd.

GHSP

Jopp Holding GmbH

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

KÜSTER Holding GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

Silatech Srl

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Transmission Type :

Automatic Transmission:



Automotive transmission systems can shift gears at predetermined intervals based on variables such as road inclination, load, engine speed, and driver input. Vehicle manufacturers have created a variety of automated transmission gear shift systems that make it simple for drivers to change gears easily. They are as follows:





Automated manual transmission







Continuously variable transmission







Dual-clutch transmission







Direct shift gearbox







Tiptronic transmission

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 59% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for the automotive gear shift systems market in APAC. One of the main factors driving the automotive gear shift systems market expansion in APAC over the forecast period is the rising acceptance of electronics in modern automobiles. The rising sales of passenger cars, high-volume automotive production, and CVs in APAC drive the growth of the market in the country. Increasing income levels and the growth of the middle class in emerging economies have resulted in high demand for automobiles in the emerging economies of APAC, such as India and Indonesia.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market

Market Driver:

Use of automatic transmission vehicles:



In the premium and luxury vehicle sectors, automatic gearbox systems are preferred by the majority of customers. In smaller automotive segments, such technologies are increasingly gaining traction. Vehicles equipped with automatic gearbox systems make driving a breeze. The technology eliminates the use of automotive clutch and gearshifts, which removes driving fatigue. More than 80% of passenger cars in the Americas are equipped with automatic transmission systems





The introduction of reliable and economical electronic control modules has prompted truck manufacturers to incorporate automatic transmission systems into heavy-duty vehicles. As a result of these advances, transmission dyno testing may become more popular in the forecasting period.

Market Trend:

Development of auto-shift adaptive transmission systems:



Continuous variable transmission (CVT) is replacing hydraulic automatic transmission systems. A dual-clutch transmission (DCT) has gained popularity and market penetration. With advancements in technology, automatic transmission systems deliver smoother gear shifts and consume less fuel. Technological advancements, implementation, and improvisation found in the automotive gear shift systems market trends are critical for developing new company prospects across segments and countries.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Automotive Steering Gearbox Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 21.59 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DURA Automotive Systems, Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., GHSP, Jopp Holding GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Panasonic Corp., Silatech Srl, KÃœSTER Holding GmbH, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio