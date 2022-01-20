Technavio's Automotive Torque Converter Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc., SUBARU Corp., Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategies such as launching differentiated products to up their game in the automotive market. Moreover, the well-established players in the regional markets are following the low-price strategy to maintain the competition. Furthermore, the competition based on cost, technology, and design is likely to intensify among the existing players.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Passenger vehicles:



The automotive torque converter market share growth through the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period.





The increase in the demand for automatic hydraulic transmission vehicles and CVT passenger vehicles is fueling the global automotive torque converter market growth. The rapid increase in the passenger vehicle segment is expected to boost the demand for torque converters considerably. However, the increase in the demand is mainly because of the rise in sales of passenger cars in APAC. Furthermore, the increased disposable income is prominently driving the passenger vehicle sector in emerging economies in APAC such as India , China and Indonesia .

Commercial vehicles

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 58% of the market growth during the forecast period. With the increase in demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China and India, there are also strict regulatory norms being imposed to lower the emission levels. Moreover, these countries are developing rapidly and are also major producers and consumers of automobiles and are home to many automotive component manufacturing units. However, the sales of electric vehicles are expected to go up during the forecast period, boosting the revenue of the region's automotive torque converter market.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

Market Driver:

Growth in the demand for automatic transmission systems:

The increasing demand for automatic transmission systems is one of the key factors driving the automotive torque converter market growth during the forecast period. Since these automatic transmission systems are more productive than the other transmission systems, the demand for these systems is increasing. Also, these automatic transmission systems are economical and resource-friendly as compared to manual transmission systems. Moreover, with the rising preference of consumers for comfort and safety in vehicles, the demand for installing advanced technologies is also increasing which is impacting the automatic transmission systems positively.

Market Trend:

Advancements of technologies in torque converters:

Technological advancements are improving the efficiency of vehicle operation which is encouraging the manufacturers to focus on optimizing torque converters. In addition, modern torque converters are small in size, less in weight, have a high lockup range, and advanced production processes, and also help in reducing the overall operating costs. Therefore, demand for these torque converters will rise during the forecast period as the manufacturers are focused on enhancing fuel efficiency and also achieving high torque by raising the lock up range in the vehicles.

Automotive Torque Converter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Dynamic Manufacturing Inc., EXEDY Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc., SUBARU Corp., Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

