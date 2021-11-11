Technavio's Baby Care Products Market in India Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing baby care products at competitive prices. In addition to this, vendors must focus on incorporating new technologies to support workplace automation.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In March 2021, the company launched Expanded WaterLOUPE 2.0 Tool to Help Communities Develop Sustainable Water Stewardship Plans.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Baby Food:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Baby food was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain the largest segment of the market in 2025. The demand for baby food is rising in India , owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming food products that have fewer pesticide residues.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The offline segment is expected to account for the maximum number of baby care products in the market over the forecast period.

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments

Revenue Generating Segment

The baby care products market share growth in India by the baby food segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes both supplementary foods, such as fruit- and vegetable-based baby food, and infant formula. Growing parental concerns regarding the safety of food products consumed by children are further propelling the demand for nutritious baby food products.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Baby Care Products Market

Baby Care Products Market Driver:

Increase in Internet penetration & the online availability of baby care products:

The increased Internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the rise in the use of e-banking systems will aid the sales of baby care products through the online channel in India . Consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping instead of visiting physical stores, owing to their hectic lifestyles. The rise of online sales through mobile devices will act as a key market driver during the forecast period.

Baby Care Products Trend:

Packaging vendors supporting the baby care products market :

Packaging manufacturers are constantly exploring innovative ways of enhancing baby products with features and formats that suit the needs of parents. Parents face different challenges when traveling with kids. They seek baby products with innovative packaging that can be carried easily. To capture this demand, manufacturers are developing innovative packaging solutions such as easy-to-carry products that eliminate the chances of spillage. Many online retailers offer a description of the product packaging, which helps parents choose products after reading the description. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Baby Care Products Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.70 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

