Technavio's Corporate Training Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing corporate training at competitive prices.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In July 2021, Adobe Inc. launched Adobe Analytics for higher education to advance digital literacy

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Technical training was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The growing prominence of online courses will further augment the adoption of technical training courses in the corporate training market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

North America :

In terms of Geography, the maximum growth originated from North America during 2020.

North America is expected to account for the maximum corporate training market over the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 43% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global corporate market by 2025.

The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate training in North America. across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Corporate Training Market

Corporate Training Market Driver:

Cost-effective e-learning training modules:

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will fuel the growth of the corporate training market size. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees. The growing popularity of online learning has helped employees in saving their time and money in reskilling themselves, unlike enrolling in conventional training sessions conducted in corporations that consume more time in addition to the regular working hours.

Corporate Training Trend:

The popularity of mobile-based training:

The growing popularity of mobile-based training will drive the corporate training market growth during the forecast period. Companies are trying to gain maximum advantage from the adoption of mobile devices to conduct training. Mobile devices are packed with features such as learning management systems (LMS) accessibility, enabling employers to deliver corporate training modules that can be completed in a self-paced manner. The mobile-based corporate training approach reduces the dependency on time and place to participate in training sessions.

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 7.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

