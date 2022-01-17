Technavio's E-learning Market in UK Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

The e-learning market in UK covers the following areas:

E-learning Market In UK Sizing

E-learning Market In UK Forecast

E-learning Market In UK Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure will remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships. For instance, In April 2021, Adobe Inc. and FedEx partnered to drive e-commerce innovation. Similarly, in April 2021, D2L Corp. partnered with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to offer a comprehensive education experience.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Packaged content:



The packaged content segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.



Solutions

Segmentation by End User:

K12 :

:

The e-learning market in UK by K-12 end-users is growing due to the need for systems such as LMS and student information systems (SIS), followed by solutions such as learning analytics and adaptive learning.



Higher education



Corporate

Latest Drivers and Trends in E-learning Market in UK

Market Driver:

Learning process enhancements in the academic sector:

Schools are adopting personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning to meet the needs of their teaching schedules as well as to support the learning styles of teachers. They have introduced different types of assessment methods and student-centric learning models in educational institutions. This has led to developments such as personalization of learning processes and adaptive learning. E-learning also allows students to pursue courses beyond the traditional curriculum requirements. The flexibility of e-learning courses provides students with instant access to course materials as per their requirements. Such factors will escalate market growth.

Market Trend:

Increase in the adoption of microlearning:

Educational institutions and corporates are increasingly focusing on personalization and adaptive learning. This has increased the prominence of the concept of microlearning. Academic e-learning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students can find content that is interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short span of time. Microlearning enables efficient just-in-time learning support and plays an active role in closing any learning gaps between individuals.

E-learning Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.69 Regional analysis UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies, First Media Solutions Ltd., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Virtual College LTD., Walkgrove Ltd., and Williom Learning LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

