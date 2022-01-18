Technavio's High-End Bicycle Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the high-end bicycle industry. For instance, in May 2021, the high-end bicycle company introduced the latest addition to their kid's bike fleet with Jett, an adjustable, perfectly proportional, and child-liftable bike for the next generation of riders.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Hybrid bicycle:



A hybrid bike is a bike that combines the features of a mountain bike, a touring bike, and a road bike. Hybrid bicycles are great for cycling on a variety of terrain and can thus be used for daily commuting. These have brake and gear components that are comparable to those found on mountain bikes. These cycles are lighter than road bikes and have narrower wheels and slick tires, allowing riders to achieve higher speeds with less effort while riding on roadways. The popularity of hybrid bikes has grown among cyclists, casual riders, commuters, and children due to their stability, comfort, and ease of use. The demand for hybrid bicycles is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of customized hybrid bicycles among sports enthusiasts.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Sales of products through specialty stores, such as sports goods stores, bicycle stores, brand-owned stores, factory outlets, and leisure product stores, as well as other brick-and-mortar retailers like department stores, hypermarkets, and clubhouse stores, create revenue for this segment.



Online

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the availability of a large number of vendors and the growing disposable income of a major share of the population.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global High-End Bicycle Market

Market Driver:

Growing disposable income:

The main reasons for the increase in disposable income are economic recovery in developing nations and stable economic development in most rich countries. Consumers with a lot of disposable income can afford to buy high-end goods. The e-commerce industry is rapidly expanding due to the cost-effective business model used by online businesses. Online businesses' supply chain management is extremely cost-effective since it eliminates the costs involved with marketing intermediaries, allowing them to sell bicycles at a lower price than retail outlets.

Market Trend:

Smart features in high-end bikes:



Market players are concentrating their efforts on figuring out how to incorporate smart features into their existing product lines. The majority of e-bikes come with sophisticated assistance features that allow riders to connect their bikes to their cellphones. Smart bike locks and advanced fitness equipment that may be mounted to bicycles are on the rise in the market. The demand for high-end motorcycles will continue to rise as more money is invested in the research and development of newer technologies.

High-End Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

