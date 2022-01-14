Technavio's Information Services Market Report Highlights Type and Geography Segments - Analysis 2021- 2025

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying improved R&D strategies to compete in the market.

AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

A significant number of vendors are expected to enter the market with some innovative solutions during the forecast period which will eventually increase the competition among the vendors. Other than information services, these vendors provide the information that is applicable to other various processes (finance, marketing, global relations, customers and operations) in the value chain of business. Moreover, the changing customer requirements are encouraging the vendors for developing new strategies to meet their demands and forcing them to invest heavily in retaining and expanding their customer base.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

News syndicate:



The supplying of information such as news and artworks is included in the news syndicate segment and the rise in the need of organizations to make better decisions is driving the new syndicate segment share growth.





Moreover, with mobile-based information services, the users can have access to data, news and analytics through any connected mobile or computing device. Thus, with the rise in adoption of virtual sessions and interactive news across the regions, the news syndicate market segment is expected to elevate at a moderate pace and drive the information services market growth during the forecast period.



Libraries and Archives

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be credited to the adoption of digital platforms. Moreover, the strong infrastructure and competitive pricing are estimated to boost the information service market growth significantly during the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Information Services Market

Market Driver:

The use of information services for risk management:

Most of the enterprises in this era of globalization are determined for expanding their availability in both domestic and international markets. Moreover, the information services support organizations in alleviating and effectively handling the risks from internal and external factors. This is done by providing updated data points about companies' operational markets, strategies of competitors, adoption of technology and other information. Therefore, the inclusion of information services by organizations facing business risks for handling the internal and external factors is expected to drive the market share growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

The involvement of AI in the information management is one of the key factors boosting the information services market share growth:

Most of the enterprises around the world are incorporating AI systems for developing and utilizing the data from information services. AI helps in automating several processes and increases the efficiency of those processes. As most of the employees spend time in paperwork, which causes a reduction in the ROI of enterprises and surge in total costs. Furthermore, AI in information services helps in restructuring the unstructured data, improving data quality, and also enhancing the information security. Therefore, such advantages of integrating AI in the information services are anticipated to fuel up the efficiency of vendors performing in the global information services market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Network Security Appliance Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Information Security Products and Services Market by Type, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Information Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio