Technavio's K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the K-12 testing and assessment industry. For instance, in July 2021, Educational Testing Service launched the 2021 JD-Next Program with the University of Arizona for the latest commitment to diversity in law school.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Curriculum-based testing:



Curriculum-based tests and assignments dominate the global K-12 testing and assessment industry. The pen-and-paper-based assessments have traditionally dominated the curriculum-based testing business. This underscores the fact that education technology solutions are not well known in emerging and developing nations. With the advent of technology, however, many teachers and educational institutions are opting for online and mixed assessment methods. As a result, they're forming partnerships with a variety of vendors who offer digital testing and assessment solutions for the K-12 market. As a result, vendors have a great possibility to profit from this market sector.

Segmentation by Method:

Blended Method :

:

In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Owing to the method's growing popularity and benefits, such as cost reduction, and its increased efficiency in the evaluation, many schools are opting for blended learning solutions.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market

Market Driver:

Increasing use of analytics:

Many schools throughout the world are using assessment software that incorporates learning analytics. Because of technology advancements and the growing usage of Big Data in the educational industry, the notion of learning analytics is gaining popularity in the global K-12 testing and assessment market. Learning analytics and adaptive learning are included in the testing module, allowing schools to give a personalized learning experience. The learning analytics strategy focuses on obtaining usable data for use in classrooms to anticipate individual student growth and outcomes. Teachers and educators use the data collected to assess kids' learning needs.

Market Trend:

Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools:



Formative assessment is the process of evaluating pupils as they advance through their studies. Formative learning allows teachers to take on the role of facilitator rather than a teacher. This method of learning is utilized to identify learners' weak areas and provide feedback. This strategy also aids teachers in their efforts to improve their instruction. With the growing popularity of online learning and the adoption of digital content, many educators are investing in various formative assessment tools to better their teaching methods and provide students with experiential learning.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

