Technavio's Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Research Report predicts USD 800 Bn growth | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing online grocery delivery services at competitive prices.

Vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances to compete in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Albertsons Companies announced a partnership with Google to make shopping easier and more convenient for millions of customers nationwide.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Individuals:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Individual was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025.



Others

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is leading the market with a contribution of 55% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global online grocery delivery services market by 2025.

APAC will generate maximum growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The market growth in APAC is driven by rising income levels, westernization of buying habits, and raising awareness about online grocery shopping.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, China, the UK, the US, Japan, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Online grocery delivery services Market

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Driver:

Increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms:

The rising penetration of the internet and the high adoption of smartphones has increased the online consumer base. This has subsequently increased the popularity and the adoption of online platforms in both developed and developing regions across the globe. In addition, the availability of cheap labor in emerging economies has fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.

Online grocery delivery services Market Trend:

Growth in demand for functional foods and beverages:

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming conscious of their health. This has increased the demand and consumption of a wide range of functional foods and beverages. However, most of these products are not readily available in stock in brick-and-mortar stores, which is driving customers to purchase them online. The growing acceptance of functional foods is encouraging online grocery delivery service providers to offer a wide range of such products, thereby driving the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market – Global online apparel retailing market is segmented by product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others), end-user (men apparel, women apparel, and children apparel), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Movie Ticketing Service Market – Global online movie ticketing service market is segmented by platform (mobile devices and desktops) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 800.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio