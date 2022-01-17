Technavio's Pizza Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Boston Pizza, Cottage Inn Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., MR pizza, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Peppes Pizza, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Non-vegetarian pizza:



The non-vegetarian pizza segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.





The Non-vegetarian Pizza has different kinds of toppings such as meat, chicken, and fish. The demand for non-veg pizza is expected to decline globally during the forecast period as people are becoming aware of the health issues of non-veg diets and the benefits of vegetarian diets.



Vegetarian pizza

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growing demand for convenience foods and customization in food products.

Latest Trends and Drivers of the Pizza Market

Market Driver:

Increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries:

Developing economies such as China and India have high consumer spending and focus on improving the quality of life. They are adopting new lifestyles and are gradually shifting to European food products such as pizza. In addition, vendors are generating consumer interest by adding value to their products and expanding their product portfolios. These factors will positively influence the pizza market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps:

Online orders are more efficient than telephone orders, as communication errors are eliminated in the former. Consumers tend to spend more when ordering online than through telephones, mainly because of attractive digital menus. Hence, many restaurants opt for mobile app-based food ordering to enhance their customer base by delivering meals directly or creating takeaway options for consumers.

Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Pizza, Cottage Inn Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., MR pizza, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Peppes Pizza, Picasso Foods, Pizza Factory, Pizza Hut, Pizza Inn, Pizza Novo, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., Pizzeria Visco, Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd., Telepizza, and The Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

