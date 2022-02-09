Technavio's Polyolefin Powder Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Premium Chocolate market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.97%

Key market segments: End-user (packaging, building and construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 64%

Polyolefin Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2022-2026 2946.12 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Borealis AG, Coperion GmbH, Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Micro Powders Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Moretex Chemical, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Polyolefin Powder Market Share Trend

Increasing demand from roto molding application

It is most cost-effective for businesses with annual production figures of less than 3,000, making it ideal for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses. Because of the many density varieties available, polyethylene powder is frequently used in rotational molding. Because of its high flexibility, good wrap resistance, uniform shrinkage, and cost-effectiveness in making vehicle fuel tanks, water, sewage, oil, chemicals tanks, and plastic containers, rotational molding is predicted to account for the majority of demand. Furthermore, it does not require thermally stable additives and may be made without severe oxidation utilising high-temperature and high-speed rotational molding equipment. As a result, demand for polyolefin powder will rise over the projection period as the number of rotomolding applications grows.

Polyolefin Powder Market Challenge

Growing awareness of the negative impact of plastic on the environment

Polyethylene is poisonous if its components seep into beverages and products, creating health and pregnancy dangers. As a result, government authorities are enacting tight regulations to limit its use. Plastic use is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). The European Union (EU) has established criteria for using plastics as indirect food additives. The EU-No 10/2011 regulation establishes criteria for the use of plastic materials as indirect food additives in Europe. Such strict rules on the use of polyolefin powder are projected to stifle demand for polythene, limiting the market's growth throughout the projection period.

Key market vendors insights

The polyolefin powder market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Borealis AG

Coperion GmbH

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Micro Powders Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Moretex Chemical

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Packaging



During the projected period, the packaging segment's share of the polyolefin powder market will expand significantly. The surge in demand for polyolefins like polyethylene and polypropylene for food packaging and delivery will aid the market's expansion. Furthermore, the adoption of shrink wrap and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) for packaging would help the polyolefin powder market expansion during the projection period, as it is a sustainable alternative for many manufacturers (thanks to its cheap cost and recyclability).









Building and Construction





Automotive





Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 64% of the polyolefin powder market share growth during the forecast period. China, US, India, Germany, and UK are the major markets for polyolefin powder market share.

The rise in the demand for polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene for food packaging and delivery is expected to boost the polyolefin powder market share in the region.

