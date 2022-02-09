Technavio's Renal Biomarkers Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Renal Biomarkers Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.97%

Key market segments: End-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 47%

Renal Biomarkers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 507.23 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, BioPorto AS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., RenalSense Ltd., Siemens AG, SphingoTec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Renal Biomarkers Market Trend

Expansion of MNCs in South America and Mexico

Various worldwide and regional organizations are implementing projects to raise kidney disease awareness and facilitate early detection. The Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program (KDSAP) in the United States, for example, is a student-run organization. Free kidney exams and health education are provided to underserved individuals by this group, which works in conjunction with physicians and community members. MRP also participates in the Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day on September 4 to raise awareness about the disease and treatment alternatives. During the projection period, such programmers are expected to raise awareness about kidney illnesses and available therapies.

Renal Biomarkers Market Challenge

Increasing Data Security Concerns

Biomarkers are complicated, and they can present a variety of obstacles and complications, such as vascular access malfunction, coagulation system activation, and other issues that medical and nursing staff confront on a regular basis while treating patients undergoing therapy. The lack of standardization of biomarkers further limits the therapy's potential for improvement and diffusion. Technical limitations, such as a lack of connection between the technician or medical personnel and the machines, also reduce the quality of real-time data analytics. These limits apply to both the clinical management of patients and the use of technology. Such issues may limit the global renal biomarkers market's expansion over the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The renal biomarkers market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

BioPorto AS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

RenalSense Ltd.

Siemens AG

SphingoTec GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Hospitals



Clinics and diagnostic laboratories





Research laboratories





Others

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 47% of the renal biomarkers market share growth during the forecast period. US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France are the major markets for renal biomarkers market share.

The increasing number of patients in hospitals due to the growth of the aging population is expected to boost the renal biomarkers market share in the region.

