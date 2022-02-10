Technavio's Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 25.27%

Key market segments: Product (gypsum blocks, GMS, tensiometer, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), application (agriculture, landscaping, sports turfs, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.75% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 43.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Campbell Scientific Inc., Davis Instruments Corp., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Felwood Holding Co., Husqvarna AB, Imagintronix Ltd., Irrometer Co. Inc., RIQ Intelligent Tools Sarl, The Scotts Co. LLC, and The Toro Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Share Trend

Big data in smart soil moisture sensor

In the agricultural area, advancements in wireless communication are resulting in increased output. Furthermore, advancements in functional safety and field equipment repair and maintenance are resulting in a crop output level that will expedite the adoption of big data in smart soil moisture sensors. Farmers can receive granular data points on soil conditions, as well as specific information on wind, fertilizer requirements, water availability, and pesticide requirements, using GPS trackers and sensors. Big data's support in data collecting and storage will encourage farmers' decision-making and other activities, which will positively impact market growth during the projection period.

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Challenge

High initial investment in smart soil moisture sensor technology

The use of smart soil moisture sensor technology is determined by the size of the land area. Farmers with a tiny land area, for example, may find it difficult to match their investment level to the amount of crop yield in their fields. Although capital expenditures are not a major worry for larger farms, the expense of integrating hardware and software solutions across the entire farm remains a significant challenge. Farmers with minimal technical abilities may not be able to reap the instant benefits of modern technology, which poses a significant barrier for end-users of smart soil moisture sensors. Such factors are projected to have a negative impact on the market's growth over the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The smart soil moisture sensor market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Davis Instruments Corp.

Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Felwood Holding Co.

Husqvarna AB

Imagintronix Ltd.

Irrometer Co. Inc.

RIQ Intelligent Tools Sarl

The Scotts Co. LLC

The Toro Co.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Gypsum blocks



Soil moisture sensors with gypsum blocks employ a tiny block of gypsum with two electrodes to monitor the soil's water tension. The electrical resistance between the two electrodes inserted into the gypsum block is then used to determine the soil water content. The electrical resistance is inversely proportional to the amount of water in the soil. In comparison to other product categories, these types of soil moisture sensors are inexpensive and simple to install, hence they have a large market share.



Tensiometer



GMS



Others

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 43% of the smart soil moisture sensor market share growth during the forecast period. US, UK, Germany, China, and Brazil are the major markets for smart soil moisture sensor market share.

The rapid adoption of smart farming tools and techniques to gain productivity and growth rate is expected to boost the smart soil moisture sensor market share in the region.

