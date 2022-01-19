Technavio's Tennis Apparel, Footwear and Accessories Market Report in the US by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography Segments

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors of the tennis apparel, footwear and accessories market are focused on deploying different strategies such as implementing innovative and offering unique designs and quality to cater to the demands of the customers to compete in the market.

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in launching differentiated products to up their game in the tennis apparels, footwear and accessories industry. For instance, The Asics Corp. offers Solution Speed FF tennis footwear which is specially designed with advanced TWISTRUSS technology to enhance speed and agility during gameplay. Similarly, Nike Inc. has various Nike Pro tops, t-shirts, hoodies and pullovers and other accessories for football, basketball, golf. Skateboard and tennis.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Offline:



The offline segment comprises of hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores are the most popular and preferred channels for a wide range of sports products, this is one of the key factors driving the tennis apparels, footwear, and accessories market in the US during the forecast period.





The offline stores for sports products and accessories allow the consumers a proper assortment under a single roof. Moreover, factors such as discounts and other variety of offers enhance the shopping experience and encourage the consumers to buy the products offline. This also allows the offline retail channels to apply competitive pricing by offering discounts.



Online

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in awareness of health benefits from sports. As per the June 2020 published data from CDC, the frequency of occurrence of obesity in the population of the US was 42.4% in 2017-2018. Obesity further leads to various chronic medical conditions resulting in premature death. Therefore, the growing prevalence of such chronic medical conditions is promoting awareness of fitness through popular sports like tennis. Moreover, there has been funding for establishing new tennis facilities. This is offering immense growth opportunities for the tennis apparel, footwear and accessories market.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Tennis Apparel, Footwear and Accessories in US Market

Market Driver:

The rise in working women population:

The growth in the working women population is one of the key drivers for the tennis apparel, footwear and accessories market growth in the US, as the overall disposable income of households has increased resulting in an increase in the spending power of the population on these products. Moreover, these products are considered as fashion products and women are more fashion-conscious and focused on personal appearance. Thus, the working women population and rise in spending power of these women is estimated to fuel the demand for apparel, accessories, and luxury goods during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

The increased awareness of health benefits due to sports:

Due to high-stress levels at workplaces, hectic office schedules, and rise in the frequency of health-related issues, there has been growing awareness about healthy lifestyles which is encouraging people to opt for regular exercise for being healthy and reduce the risks related to chronic medical conditions like obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and depression. Moreover, people are turning towards playing sports like Tennis or Badminton for fitness rather than working out for reducing stress, burning excess calories, and reducing the chances of developing such unhealthy conditions. Thus, the tennis apparel, footwear and accessories market is expected to get positively impacted during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Athletic Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast an Analysis 2021-2025

Golf Apparel, Footwear and Accessories Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 173.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio