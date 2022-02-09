Technavio's Trust and Corporate Service Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Trust and Corporate Service market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.97%

Key market segments: End-user (corporate, institutional, and private) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA)

Trust And Corporate Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, Hong Kong (SAR, UK, and Luxembourg Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Corporation Service Co., Intertrust Group B V, IQ-EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l, JTC Plc, Ocorian Ltd., The Citco Group Ltd., TMF Group B.V., Tricor Services Ltd., Vistra Group Holdings S.A., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Trust and Corporate Service Market Trend

Expansion of MNCs in South America and Mexico

Cost savings, risk management, greater management control, compliance, and business expansion are just a few of the compelling reasons for South American businesses to outsource payroll activities. Because of its closeness to the United States, Mexico is another emerging location for trust and business services. Following the advent of the prepaid card culture in South America, businesses and government agencies are embracing payroll services in droves, since it allows them to account for more transactions and link prepaid cards to various banks. In the future years, Mexico plans to pass legislation requiring all social security benefits to be delivered and paid via electronic cards. As a result, such occurrences will open up new growth chances for suppliers in the target market.

Trust and Corporate Service Market Challenge

Increasing Data Security Concerns

The provider of trust and corporate services (market vendor) is given access control to the company's business data to manage the end-numerous user's administrative and regulatory obligations. Despite the fact that trust and corporate service providers guarantee the highest security requirements, any new vendor has a significant trust challenge. Due to a lack of confidence, organizations such as banks, enterprises, and insurance firms are wary of exchanging business-critical data with any new player. They are hesitant to approve the processing of sensitive financial information and data. This will stifle the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The trust and corporate service market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Corporation Service Co.

Intertrust Group B V

IQ-EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l

JTC Plc

Ocorian Ltd.

The Citco Group Ltd.

TMF Group B.V.

Tricor Services Ltd.

Vistra Group Holdings S.A.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Corporate



Institute





Private





Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 30% of the trust and corporate service market share growth during the forecast period. Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA are the major markets for trust and corporate service market share.

The rising demand for TCSPs for managing administrative tasks and regulatory compliance reporting tasks is expected to boost the trust and corporate service market share in the region.

