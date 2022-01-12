Technavio's Visual effects (VFX) Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The visual effects (VFX) market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth and business strategies to compete in the market. The market has significant growth opportunities, and the competition among vendors will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and the launch of advanced products.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Digital Idea Corp.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Framestore Ltd.

Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

Rodeo FX Inc.

Sony Corp.

Technicolor SA

The Walt Disney Co.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Movies:



The movies segment is driven by the rising demand for realistic movie experiences by audiences and the growing popularity of VFX-based films. VFX is a type of digital filmmaking technology that enhances the representation of fictitious locales and transformed personalities. With VR and 3D films, the employment of visual effects in the filmmaking process has led to new entertainment experiences. The Walt Disney, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (Sony Pictures Entertainment), and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (Warner Bros. Entertainment) are some film production studios that produce high-quality VFX-based movies



Television



Gaming



Advertisements

Regional Market Outlook

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for visual effects in North America.

Hollywood is the world's largest film market, with several major film and animation studios based there. In films and documentaries, VFX services can be used in a variety of ways. The demand for visual effects is being driven by rising investments in the creation of high-budget films. The rise of smart televisions that enable 4K content is driving the demand for high-quality entertainment. To highlight classic, action, adventure, and science fiction-based video content, digital video streaming service providers are launching television episodes and films featuring VFX. The expansion of the regional market is likely to be aided by an increase in the consumption of high-quality content and the establishment of film production studios in the region.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, India, Canada, China, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the visual effects (VFX) market during the forecast period.

Latest Trends, Driving the Visual Effects (VFX)Market

Market Driver:

The increasing demand for high-quality content



The growing popularity of digital video content providers like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu has created a need for all types of rich material and visual effects. VFX-enabled streaming services are also adopting cutting-edge technology such as virtual reality (VR), 360-degree video, and light-field capture. The rise in film production is also encouraging companies to use visual effects in their films and television shows. Film and television studios are attempting to incorporate more animation and VFX-based shots into their productions. Studios are investing in visual effects to create feature-rich, high-quality content and compete with other digital video streaming service providers, which is projected to fuel the worldwide visual effects (VFX) market's growth.

Market Trend:

AI in VFX rendering



To improve the development of character-based VFX shots, AI is employed in VFX rendering. Camera tracking, motion capture, simulation, rendering, character animation, and image processing are all areas where AI may help. To reduce the usage of human resources, AI is typically employed in the post-production process for VFX rendering. The real-time processing of VFX shots also allows for the automation of VFX models, which eliminates the need for texturing, lighting, and rendering. Actors can perform better since they can see the rendered character on the monitor instead of the photos while using VFX in pre-production. This speeds up the manufacturing process and lowers operating costs. The use of artificial intelligence to create VFX characters lowers post-production costs and increases productivity.

