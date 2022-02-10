Technavio's Web Hosting Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Web Hosting Services market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 12.55%

Key market segments: Service (shared hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, and website builder) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ).

, , APAC, MEA, and ). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 50%

Web Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.30% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 63.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A2 Hosting Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, home.pl, INMOTION HOSTING Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Liquid Web LLC, LiquidNet, Newfold Digital Inc., NICMAN Group LLC, One.com Group AB, OVH Groupe SAS, Rackspace Technology Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., United Internet AG, and Web4Africa (Pty) Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Web Hosting Services Market Share Trend

Implementation of AI in web hosting

AI provides increased security, domain name protection and performance, as well as self-repairing systems. The use of artificial intelligence in web hosting protects websites and consumer data from hackers. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) programmed uncover and analyze patterns to detect potential dangers and immediately notify enterprises. Artificial intelligence (AI) combined with predictive analytics and machine learning can provide potential alerts and reports concerning malware-infected websites. AI integration delivers insights into website performance while also lowering operating costs. As a result, the use of AI in web hosting will help the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Web Hosting Services Market Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns

As more devices are networked through the Internet and rely on the use of public and private networks, data privacy and security concerns are among the primary challenges encountered by a cloud environment. Web-based cyberattacks such as business email compromise (BEC), malware, SQL injection attacks, and virus attacks are becoming more common as cloud solutions become more widely adopted. Hackers primarily target high-level executives in companies, duping them into making money transactions in order to gain confidential information. The most likely reason for hacking is a failure to implement security mechanisms in cloud-based systems. BEC can take several forms, including bogus invoices, CEO fraud, account breach, identity theft, and attorney impersonation.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the web hosting services market.

Key market vendors insights

The web hosting services market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

A2 Hosting Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ArkaHost.Com

Aruba Spa

AT and T Inc.

DreamHost LLC

GoDaddy Inc.

United Internet AG

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Service

Shared hosting



The share of the web hosting services market held by shared hosting would expand significantly. The expansion of the shared hosting industry is due to an increase in SMEs migrating to the cloud, a rise in the number of startups, and the e-commerce sector. Because of their low-to-moderate website traffic and lower customization, storage, and central processing unit (CPU) requirements, SMEs are increasingly turning to shared hosting. This is likely to boost shared hosting service acceptance and growth, and the trend is predicted to continue throughout the forecast period.



Dedicated Hosting



VPS Hosting



Website Builder

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 50% of the web hosting services market share growth during the forecast period. US, Germany, UK, Japan, and France are the major markets for web hosting services market share.

The increase in the migration of SMEs to the cloud, a rise in the establishment of startups, and the growth of the e-commerce market is expected to boost the web hosting services market share in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis Software Market - The emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market share should rise by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 40.73%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Cloud Data Warehouse Market - The cloud data warehouse market share is expected to increase by USD 10.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio