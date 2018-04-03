Technekes And XSInc Agree To Merge

Each company has a proven track record of delivering bottom-line results for global B2B marketers. Technekes, a leading North American data-driven marketing and sales enablement company headquartered in Charlotte, brings 18 years of B2B demand generation, marketing and sales technologies, teleservices and incentive management solutions. XSInc, headquartered in Raleigh, started in 1998 and is an acknowledged global leader in data collection, management and analytics for the agriculture and turf and ornamental industries.

"This merger allows us to deliver an extraordinary suite of data-driven services," says Steve Amedio, Technekes' president and COO. "Both companies have deep, long-standing relationships with clients throughout North America. Together, we can provide all of our clients with new tools and teams, and combine proprietary software programs like Incent and Cultivator, to take full advantage of current market dynamics."

Incent™, an advanced calculation and analytics engine developed by Technekes, allows for real-time processing of the rebate, incentive and other payment and loyalty programs that are commonplace in agriculture, construction supply and equipment industries. Cultivator™ is a global trials management platform developed by XSInc for managing pre- and post-commercial product trials for crop and animal inputs, seed traits and genetics and on-farm precision technology.

"In many ways, our announcement to merge is a formality," says Thad Armbruster, XSInc's CFO. "We have already been working together with several clients and have seen great success. Clients appreciate the comprehensiveness of our combined offerings, as well as our reputations for being innovative and responsive."

No other provider in the agriculture industry brings as much experience and expertise to bear as XSInc. Technekes' bolsters that agriculture experience with adjacent lines of business in healthcare, construction, industrial supply and technology.

"We are excited to identify new opportunities," says Amedio. "On paper, our combined strengths are obvious, but there's something about our work ethos that is equally powerful. For clients seeking a long-term service provider who is committed to their industry and their business, our merger timing couldn't be better."

Effective immediately, the two companies will begin taking the necessary steps to complete the merger.

About Technekes :

Technekes is a technology-driven B2B marketing company, delivering measurable and profitable growth for agriculture, healthcare, construction, industrial supply and manufacturing companies throughout North America. For more information, visit www.technekes.com.

About XSInc:

XSInc offers custom and standard cloud-based solutions for improving workplace efficiency, evaluating industry standings, optimizing marketing efforts, administering production management programs and maximizing client relationships, primarily in the agriculture and turf and ornamental industries. For more information, visit www.xsinc.com.

