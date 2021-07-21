Technica Communications Secures of $3.2 Billion in Media Coverage for Clients Leading the Energy Transition

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the delays and newsroom staff reductions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Technica Communications ensured its cleantech clients thrived. Over the last eighteen months, the boutique public relations (PR) firm focused on energy, cleantech, and transportation companies, secured a collective audience reach for its clients of 37 billion. To secure the same amount of media exposure, these clients would have needed to purchase over $3.2 billion in advertising. The firm's work also resulted in over 16,000 articles from various media types, including CNN, Bloomberg, TechCrunch, Business Insider, Reuters, and more. Moreover, Technica as a firm expanded its client list by 40 percent, and its revenue by 64 percent.

"Even with the unpredictable news cycle, massive layoffs of freelance writers and editors across the industry, and client project delays due to pandemic shutdowns, Technica adapted its strategic advice and PR execution to ensure the continued delivery of consistent results and value for our clients," said Lisa Ann Pinkerton, founder, and CEO of Technica Communications. "As a boutique firm that caters to startups and focused divisions of large OEMs leading the energy transition, we offer our clients pathways to cost-effective brand exposure. I am very proud of the innovative work and dedicated commitment our team exhibited during the pandemic, and I appreciate the value our clients saw in our work together, despite all the unknowns."

Beyond this achievement of media coverage, Technica received numerous awards within the past year for its work. It was named Agency of the Year in Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations by the One Planet Awards. Its campaign to launch ZeroAvia as the leading hydrogen-electric powertrain company for aviation, garnered an American Business Award for PR Campaign of the Year. Additionally, it secured a coveted PR Bulldog Award for Best Use of Influencers for its work with the Winnebago Specialty Vehicles Division and its line of Accessibility-Enhanced RVs.

"Technica Communications has played a pivotal role in the promotion of Winnebago's Specialty Vehicles and the Accessibility Enhanced RV line," said Jennifer Butters, Director of Sales for Winnebago's Specialty Vehicle Division. "With no dedicated media for specialty vehicles, the Technica team garners top-notch coverage for our vehicles in a variety of publications like USA Today and TechCrunch. In addition, their promotion of the AE line with public relations and social media has helped us reach a critical market that is historically under-served in the industry."

Individually, the firm's founder and CEO, Lisa Ann Pinkerton, was honored as named one of the Top Women in PR by PRNEWS in the Industry Innovator category (2021), PR Executive of the Year (2020) by the American Business Awards and Female Entrepreneur of the Year (2020) for Advertising and Marketing by the Women in Business and the Professions World Awards (2020).

