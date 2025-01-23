Technica Optical Components and its wholly owned subsidiary Femto Sensing International release new W Series of Optical Sensing Interrogators with 160nm scan range

The W4 optical sensing instrument is an economic commercial grade interrogator, featuring 160nm scanning range on each of its 4 monitoring channels. The instrument is optimized for both static and dynamic measurements can be operated in full spectrum mode at 10Hz and in sensor peak detection mode at 100Hz. Faster options available. The W4 (W for Wide Scanning), supports up to 44 Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) based sensors on each of its 4 channels, for a total of 176 sensors per instrument. Also available with 8 and 16 channels for higher sensor capacity (see W8 and W16 datasheets for these). Using state-of-the-art laser calibration technology and spectral analysis firmware, the W4 interrogator features +/- 2pm repeatability, +/-10pm accuracy, and 25dB dynamic range with automatic gain and threshold control adjustments for measurements across its 160nm scan range. Manual settings option is also included. The interrogator has no movable parts and no tunable filters, which enables top reliability over its operating temperature range of -15C to +55C. Enclosed in a 1U rack mountable enclosure.

The W Series of rugged interrogators represents a significant new entry in the optical sensing instruments marketplace. Our W4 technology leverages the experience we derived from our engineering know-how through the years, and from customers feedback from our FAZT Series, M Series, and S Series Interrogators, which are used extensively in civil engineering, aerospace, marine, railways, roads, energy, geotechnical, industrial, security, medical, and many other commercial applications. The W4 interrogator is also useful for R&D. The industrial grade design scales well for volume production.

New WS Interrogator

The WS optical sensing instrument is an economic commercial grade interrogator, featuring 160nm scanning range on 1 monitoring channel. The instrument is optimized for both static and dynamic measurements and can be operated in full spectrum mode at up to 25Hz and in sensor peak detection mode at up to 1000Hz. The WS (W for Wide Scanning, S for Switch), supports up to 44 Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) based sensors on its 1 channel. Sensor capacity for the WS interrogator can be greatly expanded with FSI's 1xN Serial MEMS Optical Switches. Enclosed in a 1U rack mountable enclosure.

The 1xN MEMS Serial Optical Switch was designed for operating with FSI's economic commercial grade MS and WS optical sensing interrogator. Featuring 16, 32, 64, 128, and 256 channel options, the 1xN Switch is the ideal capacity expansion companion for the MS and WS Interrogator. Enclosed in a 1U rack mount field deployable enclosure, the 1xN Switch can be operated directly from the instrument's PicoSense software. The serial switch is designed for enabling static measurements of up to 44 Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) sensors on each channel.

