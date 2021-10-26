Technical Ceramics Market size worth $ 8.43 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research®
A few of the major factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the Technical Ceramics Market are rising customer expectations, growing adoption of Wide Web 2.0 technologies, high deployment of cloud-based solutions.
Oct 26, 2021, 09:15 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Technical Ceramics Market" By Material Type (Oxide Ceramics, Non-oxide Ceramics), By Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings), By End-User (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Medical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Technical Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 5.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.43 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41110
Browse in-depth TOC on "Technical Ceramics Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Technical Ceramics Market Overview
The rise in demand for Technical Ceramics due to its superior properties, reduction in production cost in end-use industries by deploying Technical Ceramics in high-temperature applications, and growing demand for technical ceramics in the medical industry is expected to fuel the growth of global technical ceramics Market. Ceramics are preferred material over the metals in medical sector on account of its numerous benefits such as Ceramics are chemically inert, which explains their resistance to assault. They have a strong compressive strength and a high wear resistance. Because a repetitive production process is utilized to generate a huge number of parts, their production is comparatively affordable. The raw ingredients are plentiful and inexpensive.
The rising automobile demand among consumers, rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles is likely to drive the demand for the forecast period. Technical ceramics are widely used in the automotive industry. Heat-resistant ceramic parts in engines, such as valve components, crankshaft housing backings, and water and fuel pump components, ensure better efficiency, less wear, and fewer noise emissions. Ceramic-metal composites bring up a whole new universe of light metal construction options. Last but not least, current xenon, halogen, or LED light systems with ceramic components improve visibility greatly, and ceramic armor components developed for ballistic vehicle protection provide the necessary safety for military and emergency vehicles. Furthermore, development in bio-ceramics, increasing use in dental applications are anticipated to propel the market growth
Key Developments in Technical Ceramics Market
- In May 2019, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH, Kyocera Corporation's Germany-based European headquarters, successfully completed the acquisition of Friatec's advanced ceramics business operations.
- In June 2020, Morgan Advanced Materials announced acquisition of Carbo San Luis, a producer of the insulating, unshaped-basic, and non-basic-preshaped and pressed refractory products and ceramic fibers
The major players in the market are KYOCERA Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Rauschert GmbH, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, CoorsTek Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., KCC CORPORATION, and Others.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Technical Ceramics Market On the basis of Material Type, Product, End-User, and Geography.
- Technical Ceramics Market, By Material Type
- Oxide Ceramics
- Non-oxide Ceramics
- Others
- Technical Ceramics Market, By Product
- Monolithic Ceramics
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Ceramic Coatings
- Other
- Technical Ceramics Market, By End-User
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Medical
- Defense and Aerospace
- Others
- Technical Ceramics Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Thermal Barrier Coatings Market By Product (Metal, Ceramic, Intermetallic), By Technology (High Velocity Oxy-fuel, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Air Plasma), By Application (Stationary Power Plants, Aerospace, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Transparent Ceramics Market By Type (Monocrystalline transparent ceramics, Polycrystalline transparent ceramics), By Material (Sapphire, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet, Aluminum Oxynitride), By End-Use Industry (Optics & Optoelectronics, Aerospace, Defense & Security), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Kaolin Market By Process (Water-washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated), By End Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitary Ware, Fiberglass), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Electronic Ceramics Market By Product (Ferroelectric Ceramics, Piezoelectric Ceramics, Pyroelectric Ceramics), By End User (Home appliances & consumer electronics, Healthcare, Automotive & transportation), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
7 Leading Technical Textile Companies making a memorable style statement
Visualize Technical Ceramics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Verified Market Research
Share this article