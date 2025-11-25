Technical Expertise Earns Jordan Foster Construction ABC Eagle Award for Complex Healthcare Facility

Project Success Highlights Advanced Value Engineering, Craftsmanship, and Safety Excellence

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Foster Construction has announced the honor of receiving the Eagle Award at the 33rd Annual Excellence in Construction Awards, the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) South Texas Chapter's highest recognition.

Exterior of Mariposa Medical Building ABC Award Ceremony

The Excellence in Construction program celebrates the region's most outstanding construction achievements, highlighting exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and project delivery. Jordan Foster received the top distinction for its work on the Mariposa Medical Office Building, a four-story, 110,000-square-foot healthcare facility located in Westover Hills, one of San Antonio's fastest-growing healthcare corridors.

The award recognizes Jordan Foster Construction's exceptional performance in technical execution, coordination, and client value. The project required unusually high precision due to its tight 0.75-acre footprint. To navigate these constraints, the construction team implemented extensive planning strategies, including shared site logistics with Methodist Hospital, weekly superintendent meetings, and detailed scheduling reviews—to maintain safe, efficient, and organized operations.

The firm also led an intensive value engineering effort when late-stage design selections produced a projected budget overage exceeding $2 million. Through careful evaluation of materials, system modifications, and long-term performance considerations, Jordan Foster successfully reduced the overage to nearly $54,000 while maintaining aesthetic and functional objectives.

Jordan Foster's commitment to craftsmanship was reflected in its comprehensive quality assurance approach, which included full-scale mock-ups, first-install inspections, and weekly trade partner meetings. These measures ensured architectural consistency across complex features, including the granite monumental stair, multi-story curtain wall systems, custom millwork, curved interior finishes, and specialized acoustic treatments.

Throughout construction, the team resolved multiple challenges, including rerouting the sprinkler system to preserve ceiling heights and tenant flexibility, resequencing workflows to accommodate delayed material selections, and maintaining operational continuity amid overlapping access, power, and delivery needs with the neighboring general contractor. These proactive decisions protected the building's performance and upheld architectural integrity.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and problem-solving mentality our teams bring to every project," said Roy Raines, President of Jordan Foster Construction's Building Group. "The Mariposa Medical Office Building presented unique challenges, but our team met them with the highest level of craftsmanship, coordination, and integrity. We are honored to partner with outstanding clients, architects, and trade professionals who share our commitment to excellence, and this recognition reflects not only the quality of the finished building, but the collaboration and hard work that made it possible," said Raines.

The completed Mariposa Medical Office Building is a pivotal addition to San Antonio's growing medical corridor. It solidifies Jordan Foster Construction's position as a regional leader in complex healthcare and commercial construction. The ABC Eagle Award underscores the firm's dedication to advanced project management, technical excellence, and providing maximum value to clients, qualities that continue to shape the built environment across Texas.

To learn more about Jordan Foster Construction's core values and portfolio, visit their website at www.jordanfosterconstruction.com .

About Jordan Foster Construction

Jordan Foster Construction is a Texas-based firm with over 50 years of experience delivering civil infrastructure, commercial, and multifamily projects. Its portfolio features millions of square feet of office and industrial space, over 22,000 parking garage spaces, and more than 30,000 hospitality units. In multifamily, the firm has delivered over 80,000 apartment units and 10,000 student housing beds. The firm specializes in complex TxDOT, federal, and adaptive reuse. Recognized as one of the nation's safest construction companies, it is known for its technical expertise and commitment to community impact.

Media Contact:

Catalina Sanchez

512-363-7319

[email protected]

SOURCE Jordan Foster Construction