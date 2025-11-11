Technical Glass Products Continues Sustainability Efforts with Latest EPD

FireLite® Joins The Manufacturer's Other Fire-Rated Systems with Crucial Environmental Impact Documentation

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To support ongoing green building initiatives, FireLite®, a fire-rated glazing material from Technical Glass Products (TGP), an Allegion company, is now registered with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). This internationally recognized label documents quantitative and third-party verified environmental data from raw material procurement to shipment. It increases the transparency of FireLite's environmental impact, based on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) results, and demonstrates how the glazing industry is responding to the demand for environmentally responsible and code-compliant construction. With this EPD, FireLite not only contributes to modern, fire-rated designs but also helps project teams meet the demand for low-impact materials in green buildings.

FireLite products solve challenges in transparent, fire-rated design and now contribute to more sustainable building practices.

FireLite's EPD can help projects acquire credits toward Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification and other rating systems for environmentally safe and sustainable structures. While LEED certifies entire buildings, not individual products, this label can be used to contribute toward MRc2 Option 1 Environmental Product Declaration for projects registered under LEED v4.1 or MRc4 Building Product Selection and Procurement for LEED v5. In this way, FireLite now provides more options for meeting code-driven standards for fire and life safety while also earning credits toward LEED certification.

"This EPD represents crucial forward progress for fire-rated glass within sustainable building initiatives," says Devin Bowman, General Manager at TGP. "FireLite has consistently received high acclaim for its unique combination of fire-protective performance and aesthetic appeal. Now that it can substantiate its environmental impact, FireLite offers another significant contribution to project teams who are also seeking LEED certification. The layering of multiple benefits within one product widens sustainable glazing options for the construction industries."

FireLite is only the most recent fire-rated product from TGP with an EPD. Joining several glass and framing systems that meet a wide range of fire-rated standards, FireLite continues TGP's commitment to creating systems that play an important role in safeguarding human life, contribute to occupant well-being and provide solutions to challenges in green building design. In addition, FireLite can be used in conjunction with other, non-rated TGP glazing systems for potential contributions toward the LEED v5 prerequisite Integrative Process (IPp2) as well as points in the program's categories: Environmental Quality: Occupant Experience (EQc2), Sustainable Sites: Biodiverse Habitat (SSc1) and Energy & Atmosphere (EA).

David Vermeulen, North Sales Director at TGP, elaborates, "At TGP, we take sustainability efforts seriously. FireLite's EPD expands our commitment to documenting the data project teams need to make the most appropriate decisions for sustainable construction practices. By pursuing and maintaining EPDs, Declare Labels and Health Product Declarations (HPD), we aim to push our products, and the glazing industry as a whole, to provide more substantial contributions toward green building initiatives."

TGP is your one source for fire-rated glass and framing systems, along with other specialty and architectural glass products. For more information on TGP's full family of fire-rated, architectural, hurricane-rated and security-rated glass and framing products, visit www.fireglass.com, www.tgpamerica.com or call (800) 426-0279.

SOURCE Technical Glass Products